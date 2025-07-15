Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Inside Linebacker

The Steelers have left virtually no position on the roster untouched this offseason, and the inside linebacker group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying just about anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to go over the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change, it feels necessary at this time to take stock before we move on.

Position: Inside Linebacker

Total Positional Figure: 7

Additions: 2

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Patrick Queen: After years of turnover, the Steelers hoped Queen would help bring stability to the inside linebacker room. While he didn’t live up to expectations in his first year under contract, he showed the potential. But he has to play at a much more consistent and more physical level this season, and he would be the first to acknowledge that.

Payton Wilson: The Steelers also hope Wilson can give them a long-lasting inside linebacker duo, along with Queen. After all, Wilson isn’t much younger—they’re both 25 years old, believe it or not. Wilson flashed as a rookie and made some splash plays. If he can make a big jump mentally and play more physically, he could be a real workhorse.

Cole Holcomb: After a brutal knee injury, Holcomb is not just back but ready to compete. A former starter, he just wants to earn a spot in the Steelers’ inside linebacker room right now. To that end, he has begun picking up assignments on special teams. The question is, if he earns playing time on defense, do the Steelers play him?

Mark Robinson: Going into his fourth season, Robinson has carved out a niche for himself, but the team is challenging him. Is the last spot in the Steelers’ inside linebacker room a battle between him and Carson Bruener?

Devin Harper: Harper spent all of last season on the practice squad and has previously played under the Steelers’ new inside linebackers coach. Given the crowded group this year, though, he has his work cut out for him earning a spot again.

Players Added:

Malik Harrison: The Steelers bolstered their inside linebacker depth by signing Malik Harrison. The former Raven is their next Elandon Roberts, or so they hope. In a move that some still question, they let Robers walk and paid Harrison more. Will he prove to be the better option, and not just the younger one? Special teams will be a mainstay of his role, but how much time will he see on defense?

Carson Bruener: A seventh-round pick, Bruener is the son of Mark Bruener, a longtime Steelers tight end and scout. The Steelers allowed him to be with his inside linebacker son on draft night, but he claims he did not know they planned to draft Carson. Now that he’s here, though, he has to earn his place. That will be on special teams, but where will he fall on the Matakevich-Spillane scale?

Players Lost:

Elandon Roberts: A classic two-down run thumper, Roberts carved out a key role as part of a rotation in his two seasons in Pittsburgh. He played like a Steeler and expressed a desire to remain with the team. That made it a bit of a surprise when they let him leave in free agency, Roberts signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

The Steelers have solid depth in their inside linebacker room, so we’re mainly determining roles. Presumably, Patrick Queen will be the every-down ‘backer, even though Wilson wants that role. I can’t imagine they would give him the green dot, but if he earns it, I would hope that they would.

We’d like to think people don’t make decisions based on money, but Queen is the one they’re paying. He does have a legitimate NFL resume and should be more comfortable this season. But how will everyone fall in behind him? Will Malik Harrison play a lot on defense, and at whose expense? What chance does Holcomb have of getting on the field? Could he even be at serious risk of losing his roster spot, in favor of Robinson, or Bruener, or both?