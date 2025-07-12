Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Defensive Tackle

The Steelers have left virtually no position on the roster untouched this offseason, and the defensive tackle group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying almost anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to review the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here in the first place. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change that it feels necessary to take stock before we move on.

Position: Defensive Tackle

Total Positional Figure: 3

Additions: 1

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Keeanu Benton: Keeanu Benton is arguably one of the biggest storylines this offseason that is out of the headlines. The Steelers need their young defensive tackle to take his game to the next level. They see him as a potential building block of the future, but so far, he has offered primarily just flashes.

Domenique Davis: Davis has spent most of his NFL career with the Bengals, so he knows the AFC North. He spent a month on the Steelers’ practice squad last year before they waived the defensive tackle. After the season, however, after returning to Cincinnati, they signed him to a Reserve/Future contract. Thus far, he has only 38 career snaps, and they were back in 2022.

Players Added:

Yahya Black: The Steelers are trying to call Black a defensive end, but they can’t fool me: he’s a tackle. In fact, he may well be the Steelers’ backup nose tackle this year, behind Benton. A fifth-round pick, he is an intriguing talent, but still has much to prove.

Players Lost:

Montravius Adams: The Steelers released their former defensive tackle just after the 2025 NFL Draft. If you’re wondering if Yahya Black is a tackle or not, that should answer your question. Of course, they could always circle back and re-sign him later on. He is not currently with a team, so if they need depth, a cheap reunion would make sense.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

The Steelers have some defensive linemen who are position-flexible and can play tackle. Daniel Ekuale and Jacob Slade, for example, are among them, but these are the three that best fit. I think it was most prudent to leave the core of the discussion to those primarily suited to the role.

The Steelers’ biggest storyline at defensive tackle is the one at the top. They need Keeanu Benton to show up in a big way and reach his full potential. Cameron Heyward’s clock is ticking. While they drafted Derrick Harmon, they need at least two stud defensive linemen.

Beyond Benton, the Steelers have to find out if Yahya Black is ready to be the reserve defensive tackle. Granted, they may only play nose tackle for 250-300 snaps this year. But you don’t want to lack a backup in case you need one. I could see them signing another big body at some point during training camp, just to flesh out their options, a potential practice squad candidate.