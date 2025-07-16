Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Cornerback

The Steelers have left virtually no position on the roster untouched this offseason, and the cornerback group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying just about anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to go over the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change, it feels necessary at this time to take stock before we move on.

Position: Cornerback

Total Positional Figure: 11

Additions: 5

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Joey Porter Jr.: This is a big season for Porter, and for the future of the Steelers’ cornerback room. While they made some significant additions this year, they are not long-term investments. If Porter isn’t their answer, then they need to start looking again in 2026.

Beanie Bishop Jr.: A 2024 undrafted free agent nickel corner, Bishop saw last year how you can lose a starting job with the Steelers. Although he largely started by default, it appears he has already been bumped again. With the trade for Jalen Ramsey, there is very little opportunity for him to play, unless Ramsey plays safety.

Cory Trice Jr.: Trice entered the 2024 season as the Steelers’ top backup outside cornerback. He won’t be this year, considering they added Darius Slay and Ramsey. It’s possible he competes for some dime role. Unless he expands his versatility, though, it won’t be just injuries holding him back.

James Pierre: Continuing to hang on for dear life is James Pierre, now a special teams ace. The Steelers no longer ask him to play cornerback, and at this rate, he would be pretty far down the depth chart. Trice is the big, tall underdog everybody likes now, until next year.

Kyler McMichael: Even though the Steelers didn’t keep McMichael on the practice squad after having the cornerback in training camp, they still signed him to a Reserve/Future contract. He has his foot in the door, but can he do anything with it?

Cameron McCutcheon: Like McMichael, McCutcheon signed as a Reserve/Future player. He joins a long list of cornerbacks who will likely compete for a spot on the practice squad.

Players Added:

Darius Slay: The Darius Slay the Steelers signed is not one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks any longer. There’s a reason the Eagles released him, but they are betting he has enough left in the tank. At this rate, he may be third defensive back.

Brandin Echols: The Steelers wanted to add a veteran nickel cornerback, so they signed Echols early in free agency. According to reports, however, he worked outside in the spring. I’m guessing he works more inside during training camp, but I don’t think he is a roster lock.

Jalen Ramsey: Other than DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers trading for the All-Pro cornerback was the biggest news this offseason. But will he actually play cornerback, and how much? We don’t know how they intend to use Ramsey, but we certainly know he will play a lot.

Donte Kent: A seventh-round pick, Kent is a player the Steelers liked as a return man as much as a corner. With Cordarrelle Patterson possibly on the outs, he could earn his roster spot that way.

D’Shawn Jamison: Jamison drew some eyes during the spring, but will the 5-9 cornerback make a push for the Steelers’ roster?

Players Lost: 1

Donte Jackson: He led the Steelers with five interceptions in 2024 but faded as the season progressed, in part due to injuries. Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency and will play for his third team in 2025 in as many seasons.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

The Steelers have a lot to figure out in their cornerback room, but it’s more like a puzzle than a riddle. They have the pieces, but they need to put it all together now. Between Joey Porter, Darius Slay, and Jalen Ramsey, someone has to lose some snaps.

Or do they? If the Steelers move Ramsey from cornerback to safety full-time, or at least in base, they could keep their top three here on the field. And since they will play mostly nickel Ramsey would spend most of his time in the slot. Alternatively, perhaps Slay comes off the field in base.

Beyond the starting lineup, the Steelers need to figure out their depth at nickel cornerback. Can Beanie Bishop make a jump in his second season, or do they need to look toward a veteran?