Shemar Stewart Says Bengals Made Him Feel ‘Welcome’ And ‘Wanted’: ‘Where I Wanted To Be The Whole Time’

The Cincinnati Bengals finally managed to coax Shemar Stewart into signing his contract, and now everyone is full of harmoniousness. Stewart ultimately caved, agreeing to Cincinnati’s updated contract language with minor concessions on their end. But the bottom line is, even though training camp has already started, he’s here, and that’s a start.

“I feel like I finally made it here”, Stewart told the Bengals’ website, via Geoff Hobson. ”When you finally put [the uniform] on, that actually makes you feel alive”. He added, “I can’t wait for Who-Dey Nation to see them. Now I’ve got to make my mark. I can’t tell you how long I’ve been dreaming about this”.

Shemar Stewart officially signed his contract yesterday, and all the Bengals brass showed up. The team had an off day, but HC Zac Taylor was there. Hobson writes of team executives going out of their way to be there in the early morning to watch him sign. It sounds like a normal thing for a normal organization, but this is the Bengals.

“It was a pretty cool moment. They made me feel welcome. Made me feel wanted”, Shemar Stewart said. “Made me feel like I belong here. It was a very great moment. This is where I wanted to be the whole time”.

Of course, that’s not how others saw it. Even when the Bengals selected him, he didn’t seem thrilled. Realistically, that was undoubtedly more about where he ended up going rather than who ended up taking him. But it’s not as if Stewart and the Bengals hadn’t just been in a months-long tug-of-war.

In case you need reminding, Shemar Stewart has yet to take the practice field for the Bengals. In an usual step, Stewart opted not to sign a practice waiver in lieu of a completed contract. While he attended most meetings during the spring, he never took the field from rookie minicamp to mandatory minicamp.

In between, he, his agent, and the Bengals’ front office and even head coach shared words. Just days earlier, Mike Brown called Stewart’s stubbornness “a form of foolishness”. He and his agent, of course, had plenty of things to say, as well.

Adam Schefter predicted that the Bengals would have to cave before Shemar Stewart and his agent would. He proved incorrect, the only concession Cincinnati offered being to move up $500,000 of his signing bonus from late in the season to now.

Practically speaking, it was always much ado about nothing—perhaps why Stewart’s team chose to relent after a token concession. “Both sides just found some even ground”, he said. “We both thought it would be beneficial for us to stop arguing and just get me back on the field”.

The Bengals also remain without their top pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson, who chose to travel to Florida rather than report to training camp amid his own contract dispute. No doubt that gave the front office that much more fire to bring Shemar Stewart in now. Because even a minor concession from Mike Brown, let’s face it, is fairly significant.