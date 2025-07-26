Sebastian Castro ‘Confident’ In Ability To Contribute Throughout Steelers’ Secondary: ‘I’m A Versatile Player’

Sebastian Castro is a rookie UDFA hoping to contribute for the Steelers, a versatile safety who is ready for anything. His path to a roster spot just got harder with the signing of Chuck Clark, but versatility is his friend. So far, he hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase it to a great extent, but he trusts he can if allowed.

“They have similar responsibilities”, Castro said of the strong and free safety positions, via the Steelers’ website. “I haven’t played nickel here; it’s kind of a different role, as well. I’m confident in my abilities. I think I’m a versatile player, and I think that brings value to the team in general”.

Sebastian Castro comes from an Iowa program that has turned out a lot of NFL defensive backs. He played a “Cash” role for the Hawkeyes not dissimilar to Geno Stone, Amani Hooker and Cooper DeJean. All have had successful NFL careers, to one extent or another.

Just because they made a name for themselves doesn’t mean Castro will, of course. He has to start by making the team, and to that end, he understands special teams is his path. But he also needs to show that he can play on defense, as depth is crucial in the secondary. For the Steelers currently, that is especially true at safety.

After trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers only have DeShon Elliott as a sure thing at safety. With Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark, they have two veteran starters, but neither of whom entered this offseason projected to retain a starting role. Both have dealt with injuries the past two years, on top of that. Behind them, along with Castro, is special teamer Miles Killebrew and Quindell Johnson.

Watching his college tape, Sebastian Castro has the demeanor of a Steelers defender. He is a tough, physical player, and he knows how to read an offense. But whether he has the athleticism to hang at the NFL level, that is less obvious.

And it’s especially challenging for rookies to display much versatility. More often than not, teams prefer to start them at one position and gain a grounding there. Right now, Sebastian Castro is just working at safety. I’m not anticipating that he’ll see meaningful work in the slot, but you never know.

Even though they signed Clark, the Steelers could keep looking, especially if Castro isn’t convincing them to be comfortable. Neither Clark nor Thornhill are a sure thing as a starting pair to DeShon Elliott, whom many might interpret as more of a Robin than a Batman. He paired excellently with Minkah Fitzpatrick last year, but how will he look in the lead role?