Schultz: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Requests Trade

Though Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin recently ended his holdout and reported to training camp, he’s escalated his contract dispute with the team. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, McLaurin has requested a trade out of Washington.

BREAKING: #Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, multiple sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/DQ33B2I6oi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2025

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the same news.

It’s a change of tune of what McLaurin said shortly before training camps opened, telling reporters he wanted to stay in Washington. But with seemingly little or no progress made in contract talks, McLaurin is putting pressure on the organization.

McLaurin has been one of the Commanders most prolific receivers and one reason why the franchise enjoyed a near-Super Bowl run a year ago. Though QB Jayden Daniels is the franchise-changer, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He continued making plays in the postseason, finding the end zone in all three of the Commanders’ playoff games.

Turning 30 in September, Washington has been hesitant the past two offseasons about inking McLaurin on a long-term deal. In 2022, he signed a three-year, $71 million deal that expires after the 2025 season. But the wide receiver market has shifted since then with players like WR DK Metcalf getting paid $30 million per season while Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase reset the market at over $40 million per season. Reportedly, McLaurin is seeking a deal that tops Metcalf’s average yearly value.

So far, there’s been no credible reporting linking Pittsburgh and McLaurin. But the Steelers haven’t been afraid about making big swings this offseason, trading for Metcalf, CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith, and signing Aaron Rodgers. Adding McLaurin alongside would create one of the NFL’s best one-two duos.

During a Wednesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, GM Omar Khan seemed to downplay interest in adding McLaurin or making another splash move, telling McAfee he liked the shape of the team. But Khan is known for playing coy and even admitted his phone is always on him to take calls.

More concretely, he’s shown a reluctance to trade 2026 draft picks this offseason and may not want to part with pieces in a McLaurin trade. That could make any deal more difficult, and that assumes McLaurin is actually dealt. Like Brandon Aiyuk last year, this saga could end with McLaurin making peace with Washington and signing a long-term deal.