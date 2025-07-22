Schultz: Bengals, Hendrickson ‘Failed’ To Gain Momentum In Renewed Contract Talks

Another domino fell in the pass rusher market when T.J. Watt became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history late last week. It sounds like the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson attempted to renew their negotiations on the heels of the Watt deal, but failed to make and meaningful progress, per Jordan Schultz on X.

“Sources: The Bengals and All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson made attempts over the past few days to reengage on a new deal, but talks failed to gain serious momentum,” Schultz wrote. “Both sides are dug in and frustrated. I’m told there are key differences between the two sides, and there’s currently no clear path to a resolution.”

Sources: The #Bengals and All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson made attempts over the past few days to reengage on a new deal, but talks failed to gain serious momentum. Both sides are dug in and frustrated. I’m told there are key differences between the two sides, and there’s currently… pic.twitter.com/eL3IWjidUp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 22, 2025

Hendrickson made a trade request months ago, but the Bengals have remained adamant about keeping the band together with all of their star players. He watched them sign Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to a combined $276 million in contracts while also watching Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt reset the pass-rusher market three times over.

Guaranteed money seems to be the sticking point. According to Manti Te’o on Good Morning Football, Hendrickson told him the Bengals are offering “atrociously, atrociously low” guarantees.

On @gmfb, Manti Te'o says he spoke with Trey Hendrickson, who said of the #Bengals' offer and specifically guarantees: "They are atrociously, atrociously low." Hendrickson has made clear he won't play on the last year of his current deal, which is worth $16 million in 2025. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2025

Just yesterday Bengals owner Mike Brown told the media that he expects a deal to get done and team exec Duke Tobin confirmed that talks are ongoing. It does not appear like those talks are going well with Hendrickson posting a photo from Florida on social media while the rest of his team reports to training camp in Cincinnati today.

Trey Hendrickson posted that he’s in Florida this morning on training camp report date in Cincinnati a day after Bengals owner Mike Brown said he felt like the team was in a good spot with him on a new deal We shall see where this goes pic.twitter.com/cUPFnEicOq — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 22, 2025

While Hendrickson isn’t on the same tier as Watt or Garrett, he won the league’s sack crown last year with 17.5 QB takedowns, which is the same number he had in 2023 as well. At 30 years old, he is on the tier just barely below the top guys, but he has every right to ask for a top-of-market deal.

Unfortunately for Hendrickson, the Bengals made Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback (at the time of his deal) in March with over $40 million per season. The salary cap can only be massaged so much, and Hendrickson’s ask is almost certainly too rich for the Bengals’ pocketbook at the moment. The Bengals are also in the middle of ugly negotiations with Shemar Stewart, who was drafted in the first round to help ease the potential loss of Hendrickson.

Something eventually has to give in Cincinnati, but it sounds like Hendrickson won’t be the one making any concessions.