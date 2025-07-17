Schrager Believes Steelers Will Contend For AFC North Title: ‘I Think They’re A Better Team’

After a busy offseason that saw the roster undergo significant changes with big names coming in and quite a few familiar faces exiting, the Pittsburgh Steelers look like a better team. At least on paper.

For ESPN’s Peter Schrager, he’s been high on the Black and Gold all offseason. And now, he believes that the Steelers under head coach Mike Tomlin with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback will contend for the AFC North title, and potentially even knock off the favorites in the Baltimore Ravens.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up Thursday morning, Schrager made the case for the Steelers in the AFC North.

“Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers will contend for the AFC North title this season. This was a team that was in playoff contention all last season. Almost won the AFC North before the wheels fell off the truck,” Schrager said, according to video via ESPN. “I think they got better at quarterback. I think they got an elite wide receiver, which they did not have last year. I think they brought in a top corner in Jalen Ramsey, and I believe they got better in the draft.

“I think they’re a better team. And they were right there last year. And I think Rodgers is a huge upgrade at QB.”

For much of the 2024 season, the Steelers were in command of the AFC North. After beating the Ravens in Week 11, the Steelers seemingly took a commanding lead in the division.

But it all fell apart shortly thereafter. Pittsburgh blew a two-game lead and ended up losing the division to the Ravens and going on the road in the playoffs. As is well-known at this point, the Steelers were blown out by the Ravens in an AFC Wild Card matchup.

Entering this season with the playoff loss eating at them, the Steelers made major changes in the offseason. Aaron Rodgers was signed to be the starting quarterback and Super Bowl-champion Darius Slay was added to help mentor a young cornerback room.

The Steelers also traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf, tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, giving Pittsburgh serious talent on the roster. Now, that team that was so close last season seemingly has enough to get over the hump this year.

At least, that’s how Schrager sees it. He’s been high on the Steelers all offseason and is one of the few national media members who is truly sold on the Rodgers experiment in Pittsburgh. If Rodgers can be what the Steelers believe he can be, which is a good starting quarterback who takes care of the football and reads the field well, Pittsburgh’s offense shouldn’t be a question this season.

Pairing that with a loaded defense that has all the pieces in place, and Pittsburgh should be right there in the division race and can make some noise in the playoffs.