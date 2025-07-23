Schefter: Steelers Viewed George Pickens As ‘Most Talented’ WR In NFL, But Attitude Issues Led To Trade

In three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, George Pickens made numerous highlight plays. Pickens’ ability to contort his body and track down the ball in the air is incredible. However, the Steelers traded him this offseason to the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers held a high opinion of Pickens, but the negatives eventually outweighed the positives with him.

“When I spoke to people in Pittsburgh, the thing that always came back to me about George Pickens is he is the most talented wide receiver in the game,” Schefter said Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan. “That’s how they felt. It wasn’t always easy to communicate with him.

“It wasn’t always easy to have him on time to meetings. There were certain little things that I think George, over time, needs to be more responsible and accountable for.”

That’s high praise from the Steelers, but when watching Pickens play, it’s easy to see why they believed that. With the Steelers, he was part of some dreadful offenses. Things got a little better during his last season in Pittsburgh, but the quarterback situation still wasn’t great.

Despite that, Pickens continued to make the most of his opportunities. While he didn’t have his best statistical year in 2024, his impact was felt. When he missed a few games down the stretch due to an injury, his absence was notable. The Steelers’ offense became much more sluggish.

However, for all of Pickens’ talents, he couldn’t stay out of his own way. Whether it was fighting on the field, getting called for unnecessary penalties, or just generally being a distraction, Pickens was his own worst enemy. There were also reports that support Schefter’s comment about Pickens being late to team activities.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are willing to work with players who can be headaches. However, if they become more of a problem than they’re worth, then the team also isn’t afraid to get rid of them. With Pickens heading into a contract year, the Steelers felt it was time to move on from him.

Considering how highly they think of Pickens, that says a lot. When the Steelers move on from a receiver, that player usually has far less success over the rest of his career. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, and Diontae Johnson are good examples. Pickens could follow in those players’ footsteps. He’s still young, and he’s very talented, but he needs to refine some of his behavior.