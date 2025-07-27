Schefter: Kenny Pickett Injured Hamstring At Browns Camp, Expects To Re-Evaluate Later This Week

Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett has been impressing at Cleveland Browns training camp. Unfortunately for him, he suffered a hamstring injury Saturday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X.

“Browns QB Kenny Pickett injured his hamstring near the end of Saturday’s practice and is expected to re-evaluate the injury later this week,” Schefter wrote. “Pickett was coming off a strong couple of practices, per sources, and at least for the short term, there now will be more reps for Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.”

The Browns put themselves in an interesting situation at quarterback this offseason. Deshaun Watson is still on the roster, but unable to play after multiple Achilles tears. They signed Flacco and Pickett and then drafted Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth.

Here is a sample breakdown of how their division of labor was working out at camp, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Browns just finished a whirlwind session of 11s with each QB getting about 3-4 plays. This was the rotation: Flacco with the 1s

Pickett with the 2s

Flacco with the 1s

Pickett with the 2s

Gabriel with the 1s

Sanders with the 3s https://t.co/xGvBvZo6y2 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 25, 2025

One account of his performance at training camp labeled Pickett’s start as “stellar” and praised him for his accuracy while on the move outside the pocket. He has his work cut out for him to win the starting job over Flacco and both of the rookies, but there have been plenty of people predicting he would ultimately be the Browns’ Week 1 starter.

The fact that he is already scheduled for a re-evaluation tells me it’s not a minor hamstring injury. If it’s anything worse than a Grade 1 strain, Pickett could miss a good chunk of camp and even some of the regular season. It sounds like an update might come late this week.

Steelers fans might have their qualms with the way things ended between Pickett and the team, but you can’t help but feel for the guy after finally getting his opportunity to compete for a starting job again. An injury robbed him of that opportunity in Pittsburgh in 2023, and it might do so again this season.