Schefter: Dolphins Signing Former Steelers CB Mike Hilton

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Dolphins are adding another former Steelers defensive back to their team. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Miami is signing Mike Hilton to a one-year deal.

More DB help in Miami: Former Bengals CB Mike Hilton is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, per @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2025

Hilton entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016. After failed stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, he caught on with the Steelers. Hilton was with Pittsburgh from 2016-2020, although he didn’t see much time on the field until 2017. However, he developed into one of the best slot corners in the NFL during that time.

Despite his smaller size, standing around 5’9” and weighing around 185 pounds, Hilton played with a physical edge to his game. That helped him quickly become a fan favorite with the Steelers. In four seasons with the Steelers, Hilton recorded seven interceptions, 9.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. His ability to blitz as a corner was perfect for Pittsburgh.

However, he left the Steelers after the 2020 season. Hilton then signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, one of Pittsburgh’s AFC North rivals. He spent four seasons with the Bengals, helping them make a Super Bowl appearance in 2021.

This offseason, Hilton became a free agent and decided to sign with the Dolphins. He’ll reunite with Fitzpatrick, whom he played with for only two seasons with the Steelers. While they’re both older now, Miami hopes that Hilton and Fitzpatrick can recreate the success that they both had with the Steelers.

The Dolphins also signed Artie Burns this offseason, another former Steelers corner. However, Burns recently suffered a season-ending knee injury, so he won’t be able to join Fitzpatrick and Hilton on the field.

The Steelers are scheduled to face the Dolphins in Week 15 this year, so there’s a good chance they’ll see Hilton again. With the Dolphins and Steelers both hoping to be playoff contenders this year, that game could be an important one. That game might mean a little more to Hilton and Fitzpatrick. We’ll see if they can prove that they both have gas left in the tank.