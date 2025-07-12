Sam Hubbard Thinks ‘Good Offensive Line’ Can Help Aaron Rodgers ‘Have A Great Year’

The AFC North is a tight-knit division. Newly retired Sam Hubbard, who spent seven years as an edge rusher with the Cincinnati Bengals, knows the Pittsburgh Steelers quite well. Although he isn’t too fond of the Steelers, Hubbard does think things could work well with their new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

“My initial, first thought, is that Achilles are usually two-year injuries,” Hubbard said in an interview with PFF’s Chris Collinsworth posted on Friday. “This past year could have been a year where you’re [Rodgers] working back. And, you know, he could have a great year with the things they’re [Steelers] doing, signing DK Metcalf.”

It’s hard for any player to overcome an injury as significant as a torn Achilles. It’s much harder when you’re on the precipice of 40 years old, as Rodgers was when he tore his. Hubbard recognizes that, and thinks Rodgers will look better in 2025.

It’s not a new opinion from Hubbard, as others have uttered the same sentiment throughout the offseason. And there may be some truth to it. Over the first half of the year, Rodgers and the New York Jets struggled mightily, and he just didn’t look comfortable moving around in the pocket. As the year came to a close, though, Rodgers looked much better, throwing for more than 250 yards in four of his last five games.

Yet, the Steelers know they aren’t getting MVP-level Aaron Rodgers at this point. He’s going to need some help around him. Hubbard mentions Metcalf, who should be a big help. Rodgers himself admitted that Metcalf’s presence was part of the reason he even came to Pittsburgh.

Aside from Metcalf, Pittsburgh also went and got Jonnu Smith. With Rodgers preferring not to hold the ball too long at this point in his career, Smith’s ability to rack yards after the catch will be useful. In the backfield, Pittsburgh hopes the tandem of Kaleb Johnson and Jaylen Warren can take some weight off his shoulders as well.

However, it all starts and ends with Rodgers staying upright. Hubbard thinks the Steelers’ offensive line is capable of making sure that happens.

“That’s a tough injury, if he can get that mobility back,” Hubbard said. “I think the Steelers got a good offensive line. They got some good young tackles.”

Hubbard’s never played against Troy Fautanu, but he’s seen the rest of the Steelers’ offensive line. Hubbard faced Pittsburgh twice a year for the better half of a decade. Few know this unit better than him.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line does have some question marks. Yet, there’s a ton of potential there. If Aaron Rodgers is going to play well, he needs help from the rest of the offense. It starts with the offensive line, a unit Hubbard has confidence in.