Ryan Clark Thinks Steelers Will Look ‘Scary’ In 2025, Will Be Playoff Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly going to look different in 2025. On both sides of the ball, there’s been a ton of change, which has been welcome in the eyes of many fans after multiple 10-7 seasons with first-round exits in recent years. But have the Steelers done enough to end their playoff drought? Former Steeler Ryan Clark thinks so.

“This is a team that’s gonna be a playoff team,” Clark said on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday. “It’s gonna be a team that you don’t want to play, that can be scary. And Mike Tomlin knows how to work with anyone.”

For the Steelers, making the playoffs hasn’t been the issue. They’ve done so in each of the past two seasons, in spite of lackluster offensive play during each of those years. The real issue has been making noise once they get to the postseason. It’s been a long time since Pittsburgh looked “scary” or resembled a team that opponents truly feared in January.

Thus, the Steelers shook things up in a big way this offseason. Although he is another cheap, veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers does bring some hope. That’s mainly off the tail-end of his 2024 season, when he threw 18 touchdowns and four interceptions during the final 10 games. Now two years removed from his Achilles injury, there are high expectations for Rodgers in 2025.

He should have some weapons to work with on offense. At receiver, the Steelers went and got DK Metcalf before the new league year even began. At running back, Kaleb Johnson and Jaylen Warren will split carries, and they both bring excitement to that position. Potentially the biggest question marks are at receiver and on the offensive line, though.

Pittsburgh desperately needs either Calvin Austin III or Roman Wilson to step up. If neither does so, things could get ugly offensively, even with a great tight end duo of Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith.

The Steelers’ bread and butter, helping push them to playoff contention, has been their defense. It’s a complicated unit this year, to say the least. Just weeks ago, the Steelers traded a stalwart in Minkah Fitzpatrick, in exchange for Smith and Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey is talented in his own right, but this move creates major questions at safety.

Age also could be a factor. The Steelers aren’t running a retirement home, but their stars are far from young defensively. Whether or not they can keep up on that side of the ball will go a long way in determining the Steelers’ season. That said, everything now seems to be complete on this offseason’s checklist. Making it to the playoffs isn’t the issue. For the Steelers, it’s ending their long playoff drought. This year, they might finally have the team to do it.