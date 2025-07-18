Ryan Clark Predicts Steelers’ Ceiling Is Winning Wild Card Game

Ryan Clark thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers can break an eight-year playoff win drought. Doing anything beyond that, however, is asking too much. After one of the busiest offseasons in franchise history that’s reshaped the roster in stars, starters, and depth, Clark thinks the Steelers have moved the needle. But only a little.

“I’m plenty confident that Aaron Rodgers is gonna play well,” Clark said on ESPN’s Get Up Friday morning. “I think Aaron Rodgers and Coach [Mike] Tomlin are gonna have a great relationship of two of the greatest professionals to ever do their job. But that doesn’t mean they’re gonna go beat Buffalo, or they’re gonna go beat the Baltimore Ravens, or they’re gonna go beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

“And that’s the conversation we’ve been having. They’ll be good enough. I believe this is a playoff contender. I believe this is the team that can get them a spot in the playoffs. And I also believe the ceiling is winning a Wild Card game.”

During the playoff win drought, Pittsburgh’s had no problem being in the mix. Since 2017, the Steelers have made the postseason five times, including the past two seasons. But the franchise has been unable to get over the hump, losing in the Wild Card four times while getting bounced in the 2017 Divisional Round following the team’s first-round bye. The defense has struggled in those moments while elite quarterback play has bested them.

For Clark, that calculation hasn’t changed. Pittsburgh isn’t among the top-tier teams with a franchise quarterback. Until the Steelers can get someone on the level of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, or Patrick Mahomes, they’ll always be the underdog heading into any playoff meeting. Doubly so under the assumption Pittsburgh will play those games on the road.

Clark’s idea isn’t academic, either. During the drought, Pittsburgh’s lost to Mahomes, Allen, and, last season, Jackson. Combined, those quarterbacks have thrown for 783 yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception and are 3-0 against the Steelers in the playoffs.

Winning a Wild Card game is far from the Steelers’ ultimate goal but it’s a step. It would be tangible progress. A framework to build around in the hopes of finding that franchise changer in the 2026 draft where Pittsburgh will likely need to make another aggressive move to land one.