Russell Wilson Named Giants’ Starting QB

This year, Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. That’s a vast difference compared to last year, when Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were in a quarterback competition. While Mike Tomlin said Fields could’ve won the job, it felt like it was Wilson’s all along. If not for an injury, he would’ve been the Steelers’ Week 1 starter. This year, he’s with the New York Giants, and while it was unclear if he was going to be their starter, head coach Brian Daboll put that debate to bed.

“These guys will be out here competing, but Russ [Wilson] is our starter,” Daboll said via ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan on Twitter.

Last season, Tomlin stated that Wilson had “pole position,” but never outright stated that the job was his. Daboll is taking a different approach, confirming that Wilson is the Giants’ starting quarterback.

That’s good news for the Steelers. Because Wilson signed with the Giants this offseason, the Steelers are eligible to receive a compensatory draft pick in return next year. It’s unclear what round that pick will be in, though.

As of now, Wilson’s contract makes it appear that Pittsburgh will get a fifth-round pick. However, due to the nature of his contract, he could get a hefty pay increase depending on how much he plays and wins games. That could cause the Steelers to get a fourth-round pick, or maybe even a third-round pick, in compensation for losing Wilson.

However, the Giants’ quarterback room is crowded, so if Wilson plays poorly, he may not be the starter for long. New York also signed veteran Jameis Winston this offseason. He’s been a starter several times throughout his career.

Also, the Giants took Jaxson Dart in the first round of the draft this year. They could opt to get a look at the rookie if their team struggles. Therefore, Wilson might find himself on a short leash with the Giants.

Barring unexpected circumstances, Wilson will get the first crack at starting under center for the Giants. Despite how things ended in Pittsburgh, Steelers fans should be rooting for Wilson. The better he plays, the more likely it is that the Steelers will get a better comp pick.