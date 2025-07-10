Rookie Harmon Named Top Steeler To Root For In 2025

He may not be a sleeper but there’s plenty of reasons to root for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon this year. On the field, he faces high expectations and will be counted on to play hundreds of snaps. Off the field, he’s gone through the highest highs and lowest lows of his life. Harmon made NFL.com’s list of the No. 1 Steeler to root for this season.

“I’m already in awe of Harmon’s strength,” Kevin Patra wrote Thursday. “His mother, Tiffany Saine, died shortly after the Steelers drafted him in Round 1 on the night of April 24. Saine, who had endured multiple brain surgeries and a stroke in recent years, was in the hospital on life support prior to her passing. It’s hard to imagine trying to balance such a range of emotions that Harmon must have felt — and might continue to feel — while embarking on a pro career in the wake of such a tremendous loss. It seems like he’s done a remarkable job of going about his business, though. Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar has already referred to Harmon as a starter this summer.”

Tiffany Saine battled health problems throughout Harmon’s life, and it was one key reason why the Detroit native stayed close to home and played for Michigan State. After three years with the Spartans, he made the admittedly difficult decision to leave home and transfer to Oregon. It proved to be the right move for his football career. Harmon broke out in a big way, playing his way into becoming Pittsburgh’s first-round selection.

A celebratory moment came with heartache. Hours after becoming the Steelers’ pick, Harmon’s mother passed away. Moments captured in his draft documentary, Harmon’s credited the Steelers for supporting him during the days and weeks that followed.

During OTAs and minicamp, Harmon wasted no time cracking the starting rotation. As Patra notes, d-line coach Karl Dunbar essentially anointed him a starter even if Mike Tomlin played more coy. Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton figure to still be the team’s top two linemen in sub-packages but Harmon will see plenty of rotational snaps. He should also start in Pittsburgh’s base packages.

“I’m not the only one who sees the makings of a special player in Harmon,” Patra concluded.

Pittsburgh is hoping for the same. The Steelers need youth and impact along the defensive line. The unit, along with the rest of the defense, looked tired by the end of last season. Heyward is 36 and his snaps are managed more carefully than ever. A strong season up front unlocks athletic linebackers Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson to make plays. And a better run defense means a more potent pass rush.

Strength is the right word to use for Harmon. Strength on the field to bully offensive linemen. Strength off it to endure a painful loss. All making Harmon an easy rookie to root for and apt selection on this list.