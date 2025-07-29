Roethlisberger Shares Best Part Of Being Inducted Into Steelers’ Hall Of Honor (And How Tomlin Played Spoiler)

In December, QB Ben Roethlisberger will officially etch himself into the halls of Pittsburgh Steelers’ history. Selected as part of the team’s 2025 Hall of Honor, Roethlisberger will join previous Steeler legends and Hall of Famers. The honor itself is noteworthy, but Roethlisberger knows the others elected alongside him makes the accolade all the more special.

“It’s so humbling and awesome to get this honor,” Roethlisberger said on the latest edition of his Footbahlin podcast. “But the best part about it is going in with 53. Going in with [Maurkice Pouncey]…It makes it that much better to go in with him. It’s perfect. If it wasn’t Heath [Miller], it’s Pouncey. It makes it amazing. I am so honored and blessed to go in with him.”

Pouncey was teammates with Roethlisberger for his entire 10-year career as both players achieved the rare “one-helmet” distinction, only suiting up for the Steelers. The two were and still are close personal friends, so much so that Roethlisberger attempted to convince Pouncey to play one more season and retire together after 2021. Pouncey ultimately declined and walked away a year earlier. Now, they’ll enter the Hall of Honor together.

Roethlisberger shed light on how the process works. Days before camp, Steelers’ President Art Rooney II called Roethlisberger and told him he was going to be inducted during Saturday’s announcement. Roethlisberger wanted to know who was joining him and internally wondered if Pouncey would be part of the ’25 class.

“I haven’t called them yet so I’d like to keep it quiet until I talk to them,” Rooney told Roethlisberger.

On the eve of training camp, Roethlisberger texted Mike Tomlin to wish him well on the summer and upcoming season.

“He text me right back, saying congrats on the Hall of Honor. So cool of you and Pounce to go in together. I was like, Mr. Rooney didn’t tell me who it was but I had a sneaky suspicion.”

Spoiler alert.

The public announcement was officially made Saturday afternoon shortly before the team’s practice. Fellow inductee Joey Porter Sr. was on-hand to accept the honor in-person.

The Steelers will officially enshrine the group at halftime of the team’s December Monday night game against the Miami Dolphins. Roethlisberger further revealed he had to turn down the chance to join Peyton and Eli Manning for that week’s Manningcast. But the missed opportunity there is well worth it to be the latest Steelers’ great placed into the Hall of Honor. In two years, Roethlisberger should get another call, this one telling him he’s made the Hall of Fame.