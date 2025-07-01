Rod Woodson Thinks Jalen Ramsey Is ‘Capable’ Of Moving To Safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a franchise-altering move on Monday, acquiring corner Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith, but losing Minkah Fitzpatrick in the process. Now, Ramsey has a career-altering decision to make about whether he’ll be moving to safety or not. If there’s anyone that knows what comes with playing in the secondary, it’s Rod Woodson, who the Steelers hope Ramsey might resemble.

Woodson spoke with Kay Adams on Up & Adams on Tuesday, and was asked whether he thinks Ramsey would be capable of making the move to safety.

“I think, mindset, he is capable of doing it,” Woodson said last month prior to the Steelers’ trade. “He does have that physicality, he does like to tackle… You have to be a willing tackler as a safety. I think he can do it, because he tackles as a corner. It’s just, is he willing to be in the core… Just being that willing tackler in the core, you know, if you gotta fill the B gap. If you gotta come off the edge and fill the C gap… I think he’s capable of doing it.”

Most defensive backs are known for their speed or agility rather than their strength in run defense. It makes sense, as they’re dealing with wide receivers and don’t typically have to stop a ball-carrier until they get to the second level. At safety, players have much more of a role in run defense.

As of now, there’s no reported intent of Ramsey making a full-time switch to safety but he’s likely to log some reps there to help replace Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Even with Jalen Ramsey, the Steelers’ safety room certainly became less talented with Fitzpatrick’s exit. However, there still is some talent there. And DeShon Elliott, who just got a recent contract extension, plays the run hard. In 2024, Pro Football Focus gave Elliott a 87.8 run defense grade, sixth-highest of all eligible safeties. Elliott also had an impressive missed tackle rate of just 2.7-percent. Not only is he a willing tackler, but he makes the tackles efficiently. While Juan Thornhill isn’t quite as good against the run, Elliott’s presence does mean Ramsey will have some help in that regard.

Never being one to shy away from contact, Jalen Ramsey’s physicality would help him at safety. That said, he’s got to be more efficient as a tackler. In 2024, Ramsey posted a missed tackle rate of 14.3-percent, which just can’t happen if he’s playing safety.

Cornerbacks tend to have a shorter shelf life than other defensive positions. Playing cornerback is so predicated on speed and agility that when players lose a step, it becomes really hard to be effective. As such, many attempt to transition to safety late in their careers, which can extend their life in the league.

For Jalen Ramsey, moving to safety can help him out. Based on the amount of talent in the cornerback room already, it might help the Steelers out as well.