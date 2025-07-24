Reports: Jets QB Justin Fields Suffers Leg Injury, Carted Off During Practice (Update)

UPDATE: Per Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Fields suffered a right toe injury. Glenn had no update on the severity of the injury but confirmed during a post-practice press conference that it was a right toe injury. Glenn said he didn’t see what happened on the play but assumed that Fields got his toe stepped on.

Coach Glenn provides an injury update on Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/t6UkvfSUZJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 24, 2025

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Fields is undergoing X-rays to determine the severity of the toe injury.

Jets QB Justin Fields is undergoing X-rays on a toe injury suffered in practice today. He was carted off the field after limping off during drills. Severity still TBD.

More to come… — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) July 24, 2025

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that the initial belief is there’s no fracture in Fields’ toe, but he’s still undergoing an MRI and the team is gathering information.

The initial report on #Jets QB Justin Fields is there no fracture in the toe that got stepped on in practice today, per source. He's getting an MRI as the team continues to gather information. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2025

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and current New York Jets QB Justin Fields suffered an injury during a New York Jets training camp practice on Thursday, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. Hughes reported that after getting hurt, Fields limped off the field with the help of a trainer.

Justin Fields is limping off the field with a trainer. Didn’t see what happened. But he is hurt. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 24, 2025

He was later carted off the field after being tended to by trainers on the sideline, per The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

Justin Fields is being carted inside after limping off and being checked by a trainer. Not great. https://t.co/5UIubhioLK — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 24, 2025

Fields started the first six games for the Steelers last season while Russell Wilson recovered from a calf injury. He didn’t start after Week 6 but spelled Wilson at times in special packages. Per Hughes, the injury occured during team drills. Fields threw an incompletion, sat down, and then stood back up and seemed to have a significant limp walking off the field. He was tended to by trainers on the sideline, who removed his shoe.

The #Jets were running through team drills. Starters came back on. They ran one play (Fields incompletion). He stood up, sat down, then stood up before. He limped off the field VERY gingerly. He’s currently on table. Trainers removed his shoe and are working on him. He’s on… https://t.co/tLU1bN6WZ8 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 24, 2025

The severity of the injury is unknown, but it could have an impact with the Steelers playing the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 1. If Fields misses that game, the Jets would likely turn to backup QB Tyrod Taylor.

It’s potentially an ankle injury due to the trainers removing his shoe. According to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports, it appears to be a right foot/leg injury.

Jets QB Justin Fields was just carted back into the locker room. He was riding in the front seat and got up to limp inside when the cart stopped. It appeared, from a distance, to be his right foot/leg. Jets coach Aaron Glenn is scheduled to speak after practice. https://t.co/tj1TRi6tTV — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) July 24, 2025

The Jets gave Justin Fields a two-year, $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed this offseason, an offer good enough for him to leave Pittsburgh. He was penciled in to be the starter for New York with the team moving on from Aaron Rodgers, who is now in Pittsburgh. Week 1 has the potential to be a matchup of two quarterbacks facing their former teams, but Fields’ injury makes that a question mark.

Behind Fields, the Jets have Taylor, Adrian Martinez, and undrafted rookie Brady Cook on their quarterback depth chart. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is scheduled to speak after practice, and he may provide more information on the severity of Fields’ injury.

It’s not good news for the Jets to see their new quarterback go down early in camp. Even if the injury doesn’t cause Fields to miss game action, if he misses practice time, it doesn’t allow him as much of an opportunity to build chemistry within his new offense. With Fields being carted off the field, it seems unlikely he’ll return to practice on Thursday, and the Jets will hope that the injury isn’t severe enough to cause him to miss multiple days of practice.