Reports: Bengals Star DE Trey Hendrickson Ending Holdout Despite No New Contract

Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is ending his training camp holdout and will report to the team Wednesday, according to multiple media reports. However, a long-term deal between Hendrickson and the team hasn’t been struck, leaving the situation murky as the calendar prepares to turn to August.

#Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson plans to end his holdout and report to training camp Wednesday, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The NFL sack leader doesn’t have a new deal yet and it seems unlikely he’ll practice until he does. But talks continue and now he’s back in the building. pic.twitter.com/YSLBhUZ5Gg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 29, 2025

Hendrickson has been in search of a long-term extension throughout the offseason. While the Bengals have reportedly made him offers, the proposals have been light on guaranteed money past the first season, an element of the contract Hendrickson wants to mimic deals received by other pass rushers this offseason, including the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt.

Presumably, Hendrickson is reporting to avoid the daily $50,000 fines he’s subject to while holding out. Per CBA rules, those fines can’t be waived for non-rookie contracts (though often, teams make them up in the back end of contracts that eventually get done).

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport notes that Hendrickson is expected to hold in. This means he won’t practice, but also can’t be fined because he is reporting to the team.

From holdout to hold-in. https://t.co/2oZ4obTB84 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2025

Hendrickson ended 2024 as the NFL’s sack leader, recording 17.5 of them. He cinched the top spot with a stellar regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording 3.5 sacks in a 19-17 Cincinnati win. It marked the second-straight season Hendrickson has posted 17.5 sacks.

The Bengals’ concerns are reportedly over his age. Hendrickson turns 31 in December, breaking further the precedent of offering guaranteed money past the first season. An exception was made for WR Ja’Marr Chase, but he’s far younger and considered one of the top-three receivers in football. Hendrickson doesn’t quite meet that bar.

Cincinnati spent the offseason resolving most of its contract issues. Chase and WR Tee Higgins signed long-term extensions on the same day. First-round pick DL Shemar Stewart finally agreed to terms as the second-to-last draft pick to sign, only ahead of the legally embattled Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins. Getting a deal done with Hendrickson remains the team’s last move to make. Nothing is official yet, but there seem to be signs of progress.

The Steelers and Bengals meet in Weeks 7 and 11.