Reporter Suggests WR Roman Wilson Will Have To ‘Fight’ To Get Game Day Helmet

Roman Wilson has a lot to prove in Year 2 after losing basically his entire rookie season to injuries. But his path to making an impact remains unclear, with Calvin Austin III seemingly entrenched as the team’s No. 2 WR. In a tight end-heavy offense, Wilson’s opportunities could be few and far between — unless he delivers a training camp performance too strong to ignore.

“The wild card is Roman Wilson,” 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn said via The Fan Morning Show. “You’re looking for something else to watch in camp, watch Roman Wilson because he’s gotta impress. He’s gotta have one of those camps where he’s doing everything right. Every blocking drill, not dropping anything, running the right routes. I mean, it’s not a prove it—it’s only his second year—but if he wants some considerable time or wants some attention or some opportunities in this offense, it’s gonna be about training camp.”

The Steelers went down this path with Austin after he lost his rookie season to injury. While he showed a couple flashes of brilliance in 2023, he only had 17 receptions on 30 targets for 180 yards and two total touchdowns. It wasn’t until his third season when things really started to pick up. If Austin has the type of season that many seem to think he will, Wilson will be hard-pressed to carve out offensive snaps.

Both players are capable of playing inside or out, but the bulk of their collegiate and professional careers have been from the slot. The Steelers run multiple TE sets more than any other team. Slot receivers don’t get as much work as they do in other systems.

“For as much talk as there was of Roman Wilson potentially being a two, I think the reality more is he’s gotta fight to get a helmet on Sunday and he’s gotta be able to show those things and also be able to show that he could play special teams,” Hathhorn said.

If the Steelers keep five receivers on their 53-man roster, they might leave one of them inactive on game day. Ben Skowronek is too valuable as a gunner on the punt-coverage team, so Wilson could be competing with Robert Woods for the fourth and final WR slot on game day. Part of earning that spot might be his contributions on special teams.

Wilson had just two special teams snaps his final season at Michigan with one on punt coverage as a gunner and one on the kick-return unit. He only had 54 special teams snaps across four years in college.

I am more bullish on Wilson than Hathhorn appears to be, but he does have his work cut out for him in training camp. He needs to stay healthy first and foremost, but he also needs to consistently stand out – especially once the pads come on.