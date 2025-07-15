Report: Vikings WR Jordan Addison Facing Three-Game Suspension, Could Be Out Until Steelers Matchup

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and former Pitt Panthers star Jordan Addison is facing a possible three-game suspension to open the 2025 season.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Addison could be suspended three games to start the season if convicted Tuesday in his trial for a 2024 DUI citation.

Addison was arrested in July 2024 after police found him asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle around 11:30 PM, blocking a lane on the 105 freeway in California. The arrest on suspicion of DUI came shortly after Addison was working out with former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson in California.

It marked the second straight offseason that Addison had a run-in with law enforcement. In 2023, he was cited for reckless driving and speeding for going 140 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone. Ultimately, Addison apologized for speeding and was able to plead the charges down to a misdemeanor.

But now, he’s on trial for the DUI charge and could be facing a three-game suspension to open the season if found guilty. That three-game suspension would allow him to return to the lineup for the Week 4 matchup in Dublin, Ireland, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season with the Vikings, Addison hauled in 63 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns, serving as a strong No. 2 wide receiver opposite Justin Jefferson. Addison did that in just 15 games, too, missing two games with injury. He finished the season with a career-best grade of 73.2 overall from Pro Football Focus.

An Addison suspension would be a tough start to the season for the Vikings, who will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in second-year pro J.J. McCarthy. The Michigan product missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury after being drafted No. 10 overall.

If Addison is suspended, veterans Rondale Moore and Jalen Nailor, along with rookies Tai Felton and Silas Bolden will have to step up for the Vikings early in the season before he could return. That return from a potential three-game suspension would come against a new-look Steelers secondary that could be difficult for receivers to deal with due to Pittsburgh’s size and length.