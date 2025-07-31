Report: Steelers To Work Out Former Fourth-Round DT Cameron Young Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host former Seattle Seahawks fourth-round DT Cameron Young for a workout, per Aaron Wilson on X.

Former #Seahawks fourth round defensive tackle Cameron Young @HailStateFB works out today for #Steelers per a league source previously worked out for #Texans @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 31, 2025

This comes on the heels of DE Esezi Otomewo suffering an injury Wednesday during practice. I would expect there to be at least one or two other defensive linemen who work out today for the Steelers and maybe one to get signed if Otomewo goes on IR.

Young was drafted in 2023 and played two seasons in Seattle. He appeared in 17 games, including 16 in his rookie season with one start. He has a total of 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and one pass defensed in his NFL career. He was waived by the Seahawks in April due to a knee injury suffered in 2024 that landed him on IR.

He spent a couple months with the Green Bay Packers this offseason as well but was released on July 19 and cleared waivers.

Young played college ball at Mississippi State and measured in at 6030, 304 pounds with 34 1/2-inch arms. The Steelers have put a premium on length this offseason with Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black and even Otomewo having over 34-inch arms. Young ran a 5.10-second 40-yard dash but otherwise did not work out at the NFL Combine.

At his Pro Day, Young posted a 28 1/2-inch vertical jump, a 4.82-second short shuttle and a 7.97-second three-cone drill.

He met with the Steelers at the Combine in 2023, so they have at least some level of familiarity with him.

We had a full scouting report on Young when he came out and noted his play strength and his ability to stack and shed blocks with a high motor overall. We also noted his tendency to stand straight up and some work to do with his hand usage and counter moves.

Should he get signed by the Steelers, he would enter a rather crowded defensive line room with an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, though a practice squad spot wouldn’t be out of the question.