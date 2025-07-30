Report: Ravens TE Isaiah Likely Has ‘Small Fracture’ In Foot, Could Return For Season Opener (Update)

UPDATE, 9:25 a.m.: According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely will undergo surgery this week to repair the fracture in his foot.

#Ravens standout TE Isaiah Likely will have surgery this week to fix a broken bone in his foot, sources say. The belief is he’s out about 6 weeks, though depending on the outcome it could be fewer. While Likely could be ready for Week 1, the best news is it’s not long-term. pic.twitter.com/K74xqBpAJS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2025

According to Rapoport, Likely is expected to miss about six weeks, and could be ready for Week 1.

On the same day that the Cleveland Browns were dealt a significant blow defensively with the injury to cornerback Martin Emerson, the Baltimore Ravens were dealt a blow of their own on the injury front.

Standout tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a “small fracture” in his foot, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Jamison Hensley, putting him on the shelf until the start of the season.

According to the report from Fowler and Hensley, an early-season return for Likely is the time frame, and playing in the season opener remains a possibility.

#Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a small foot fracture during Tuesday’s practice, sources told @jamisonhensley and me. If all goes well, it’s an early season return and Week 1 is possible. pic.twitter.com/k05n9x31TH — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 30, 2025

Likely went down in practice on Tuesday, exiting early after rolling his ankle. He was later carted off, according to Hensley. After practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated that it’s “going to be a few weeks” for Likely, and that they’d know more Wednesday.

"We'll know more tomorrow." Coach Harbaugh with a status update on Isaiah Likely pic.twitter.com/swVWHOJHUZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2025

Now, reports state that it wasn’t just a rolled ankle, but a small foot fracture, which will sideline the young tight end.

Last season, Likely broke out for the Ravens. He hauled in 42 passes for 477 yards and six touchdowns, serving as one of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets early in the season, helping pick up the slack for star tight end Mark Andrews, who had a rough start to the season.

Once Andrews found his game again, he and Likely were the best 1-2 tight end punch in the league.

Against the Steelers in three matchups last season, Likely hauled in 10 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown, including three receptions for 53 yards in the Ravens’ Wild Card win.

The Ravens open the 2025 season against the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday Night Football Sept. 7. If Likely can return for that matchup, it would be a big boost for the Ravens.