Report Offers New Details Over Steelers New Throwback Uniforms

Previously, team president and owner Art Rooney II announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers would have a new alternate uniform and helmet to be worn during the 2025 season. Now, there’s a date tied to the unveiling of that uniform and helmet combination.

According to Sports Logo’s Andrew Lind, the Steelers will unveil the new uniforms and helmet right before the start of training camp.

“On July 21, the Pittsburgh Steelers will unveil new yellow throwback helmets and matching uniforms, which our sources have now indicated will not be their current Color Rush design, but rather more closely resemble the throwback uniforms they wore from 2007 to 2011, as the striping pattern on the sleeves differs slightly,” Lind wrote regarding the date and the potential design for the Steelers.

Previously, Lind reported that the Steelers’ new alternate helmet will be a revival of the old yellow helmets, which the Steelers wore from 1933-62, and then used as an alternate at times from 2007-11.

The Steelers, according to Rooney, will wear the throwback helmet and uniform in the Oct. 26 Sunday Night Football game at Acrisure Stadium against the Green Bay Packers

“We are going to have a new throwback uniform this year, and with a new helmet to go with it,” Rooney said via Bob Labriola of Steelers.com. “It’ll be fun to wear our throwbacks against one of the older franchises in the league – that just seems to be appropriate.”

🚨 NFL NEW HELMET UNVEILINGS AHEAD 🚨 Commanders. Bucs. Browns. Steelers. Saints. Packers. Seahawks. We've got reveal dates for all 7, plus design details on each of the new lids. Full schedule + what to expect 👇 — SportsLogos.Net (@sportslogosnet) July 2, 2025

That matchup will be much-anticipated, and not just for the uniforms. New Steelers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have a chance to go for NFL history in that matchup, attempting to beat the Packers to claim a victory against all 32 NFL teams.

After previously having some strict policies in place regarding uniforms and helmets in recent years, the NFL loosened those restrictions. New guidelines allow teams to wear alternate or throwback jerseys up to four times. The Steelers are taking advantage of that and will roll out the new uniforms and helmet right before training camp.

Based on Lind’s reporting, the uniforms will be similar to the alternate ones they wore with the gold helmets from 2007-11, similar to the Color Rush uniforms that they have now.

In addition to the Steelers, other teams unveiling new jerseys and alternate helmets this summer include the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders as teams are taking advantage of the change in policy from the NFL.