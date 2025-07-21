Report: Former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet Signs With Texans

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens CB Arthur Maulet has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, per Cameron Wolfe on X.

“Free agent CB Arthur Maulet tells me he signed a 1-year deal with the Houston Texans. He’s healthy & there for training camp,” Wolfe wrote on X. “…Maulet looking to repeat 2023 in Houston.”

Maulet is entering the ninth season of his career after initially entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He started to make a name for himself as a slot corner in Pittsburgh from 2021 to 2022 before leaving for the Ravens in free agency. He had a strong 2023 season with two sacks, three QB hits, five passes defended, and an interception.

He cashed in with a two-year deal ahead of 2024, but injuries derailed his season and landed him back on the free agent market this offseason. The Texans will be the sixth NFL franchise he has played for, along with the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Steelers, and Ravens.

The fact that he’s healthy is a positive development for Maulet, who missed 14 games last season. He had a knee injury that landed him on IR, but he then suffered a hamstring injury that sent him back to IR for the season.

Before signing Brandin Echols, trading for Jalen Ramsey, or drafting Donte Kent, Maulet was considered an option for the Steelers with limited competition for Beanie Bishop Jr. in the slot. They now have the opposite problem: too many corners and a crowded competition in training camp starting this week.

The contract details for Maulet are not yet known, but I would assume this is a veteran minimum contract at 32 years old.

The Steelers won’t play the Texans this season unless they face each other in the playoffs.