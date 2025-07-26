Report: Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Agents, ‘Pushing’ For New Contract

A hidden reason behind Minkah Fitzpatrick’s surprising trade from Pittsburgh to Miami could be related to his contract status. It also might be why Fitzpatrick, though never a fan of the media, hasn’t spoken with Dolphins reporters since reporting to training camp four days ago. Per Miami beat writer Omar Kelly, Fitzpatrick has hired Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent with a specific goal in mind.

“Fitzpatrick is pushing for a new contract considering he’s out of guaranteed money on his existing deal, which pays him $15.5M this season,” Kelly tweeted Saturday morning.

According to NFL sources #Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has hired Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent. Fitzpatrick is pushing for a new contract considering he’s out of guaranteed money on his existing deal, which pays him $15.5M this season. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 26, 2025

Fitzpatrick was previously represented by Joel Segal.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick signed a record deal with the Steelers, inking a four-year, $73.6 million contract that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. He received fully guaranteed money over the first two years of his deal, a rare exception by Pittsburgh to offer for a non-quarterback. Fitzpatrick became the team’s second such player behind T.J. Watt, who received the first three years of his 2021 contract fully guaranteed (and again in his 2025 deal).

Fitzpatrick is under contract through the 2026 season. But as Kelly notes, none of his salaries are guaranteed. Instead, he has high base pays of over $15 million this year and $17.6 million next season. Turning 29 before next offseason, he’s attempting to cash in at least one more time before reaching 30 when his perceived value could begin to decline.

Of course, his play has already dropped from the elite status it held from the 2019-2022 seasons. Fitzpatrick’s recorded just one interception over the past two seasons and a lack of playmaking could be one reason why the Steelers traded him as part of the blockbuster deal to bring in CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith. But perhaps Pittsburgh understood Fitzpatrick would push for a new contract this summer and, unwilling to give him more money, determined trading him to avoid a potential messy back-and-forth was the best course of action.

For now, Fitzpatrick is practicing with the team and recorded his first interception in camp, a pick similar to his snag as a Steeler against Miami in 2019.

Oh hey Minkah 😎 pic.twitter.com/9LxrFncQ36 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 26, 2025

Once Fitzpatrick speaks to the media, a promised date that has continually been delayed, perhaps we’ll learn a little more even if Fitzpatrick rarely provided a notable soundbite. But his change in agents to the well-known Rosenhaus makes his intentions clear. He wants a new deal, and he wants it now.