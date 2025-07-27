Report: Dolphins Rework Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Contract

One day after reports surfaced that former Pittsburgh Steelers and current Miam Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hired a new agent and was seeking a new deal from the Dolphins, the two sides have agreed to a revised contract while keeping lines open for a new long-term deal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are giving Fitzpatrick a $16.245 million signing bonus as part of his current deal.

Dolphins and their recently-acquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick have agreed to a revised contract, adding a $16.245 million signing bonus to his deal. There had been no guaranteed money left on the contract, and no additional years were added. “We are comfortable with this… pic.twitter.com/MNODoAf7W5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2025

Following up on Schefter’s reporting, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says the Dolphins are moving up $2 million in salary to the 2025 season for Fitzpatrick, while also clearing $11 million in salary cap space with the signing bonus.

Fitzpatrick is now set to make $17.5 million in 2025, and $15.6 million in 2026 with the Dolphins.

The #Dolphins signed Minkah Fitzpatrick to a revised contract, moving up $2 million to this year in a move that clears about $11M in cap space. So it’s a $2M raise this year for Fitzpatrick, who is now due $17.5M in 2025 and $15.6M in 2026, and more flexibility for Miami. pic.twitter.com/35NDqrcFRt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2025

As Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan laid out on X, here is a look at what the Dolphins likely did with the deal.

The Dolphins turned $14.245 million of the $15.5 million that was Fitzpatrick’s base salary for 2025 into a signing bonus, along with another $2 million of the $17.6 million base he is scheduled to earn in 2026. In addition, the Dolphins added three void years.

Fitzpatrick hired agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him as he seeks a new long-term deal with the franchise, which traded for him on June 30 in a blockbuster deal that saw Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith traded to the Steelers. Fitzpatrick hasn’t spoken to the media since being dealt to the Dolphins, and with him pushing for a new deal it makes some sense that he’s been radio silent since the stunning trade.

The former All-Pro safety has two years left on his current deal, which runs through the 2026 season. Fitzpatrick previously signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Steelers in 2022, making him the highest-paid safety at the time. At the time of the extension, Fitzpatrick was represented by Joel Segal.

Now, entering his age-29 season, Fitzpatrick is aiming to cash in again before he turns 30, leading to him hiring Rosenhaus, who has been known for landing huge deals for his star-studded clients.

“We are comfortable with this commitment to Minkah as we continue to work with the Dolphins on a multi-year extension,” Rosenhaus told Schefter regarding the signing bonus given to Fitzpatrick.

Coming off two straight down seasons with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick is needing a major bounce-back year in South Florida. Over the last two seasons, Fitzpatrick had just two forced turnovers, recording one interception in Week 16 last season against the Baltimore Ravens while being credited with a forced fumble in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.

He last was named an All-Pro in 2022, though he earned a trip to the Pro Bowl last season.