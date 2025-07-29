Report: Cam Sutton’s Legal Case ‘Dismissed,’ Now ‘Healthy And Ready To Go’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton is legally in the clear, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson via Sutton’s attorney. Wilson shared the news Tuesday afternoon, noting Sutton had his case and charges that arose in 2024 dismissed.

While a member of the Detroit Lions, Sutton was charged with domestic violence after hitting and choking his girlfriend. He initially ran from police and had an arrest warrant put out for him before Sutton turned himself in to authorities in March of 2024. In April of 2024, the Tampa Bay Times released the affidavit detailing the allegations against Sutton.

“During the argument, Sutton picked up the woman and slammed her into a wall, then bit her on the neck, leaving a quarter-sized abrasion that bled, the affidavit states. Sutton then grabbed the woman by the face and neck and choked her, causing her to briefly lose consciousness, according to the affidavit.”

Sutton entered a diversion program that saw charges dropped provided he completed the program. Presumably, he now has, and his case has officially been thrown out.

Pittsburgh signed Sutton in June of last year, a reunion after he left for the Lions. The NFL suspended him for the first eight games of 2024, and Sutton practiced with the team throughout the summer before beginning the year on the Reserve/Suspended list. He returned following the Steelers’ bye week but struggled once back on the field. Overtaking Beanie Bishop Jr. as Pittsburgh’s starting slot cornerback, Sutton was picked on in coverage and failed to make impact plays. He appeared in nine games, starting two, and recording 15 tackles with three pass breakups.

A free agent in March, Pittsburgh didn’t re-sign him, and Sutton has had no reported NFL interest. Even with his legal issues behind him, it’s doubtful teams will rush out to sign him. Perhaps interest will increase as injuries hit NFL rosters throughout the season. It would take a lot for Sutton to return for a third act in Pittsburgh, especially after the Steelers landed CB Jalen Ramsey in June. Currently, the team’s top three slot cornerbacks in training camp are Ramsey, Bishop, and Donte Kent.