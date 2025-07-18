‘Relentless Instinct’: Titans Rookie Edge Rusher Shares Takeaways From Watching T.J. Watt Film

Since entering the league, T.J. Watt has been a problem for opposing offenses. He’s developed into a game wrecker, being one of the best players in the NFL. Because of that, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly rewarded him with a massive contract extension on Thursday. While Watt didn’t have his best season last year, he was still great. Tennessee Titans rookie edge rusher Femi Oladejo recently shared what takeaways he has from watching Watt on film.
“I keep watching his film consistently,” Oladejo said Friday on Good Morning Football. “You just see a relentless instinct of his game. He throws his move, and he believes it’s gonna happen, and it happens. On top of that, the effort he plays with, the motor, something I want to imitate.”
Oladejo was drafted in the second round by the Titans this year, and he figures to be part of their rebuild. Throughout the pre-draft process, Oladejo’s name was connected to the Steelers. Reportedly, he and Mike Tomlin had a noteworthy conversation at the Senior Bowl.
While edge rusher wasn’t a huge need for the Steelers, they still addressed it relatively early in the draft, spending a fourth-round pick on Jack Sawyer. Had Oladejo fallen, perhaps the Steelers would’ve drafted him. Tomlin could’ve envisioned Oladejo getting to more closely learn from Watt.
However, even though Oladejo isn’t on the Steelers, he’s still studying Watt closely. Considering the huge payday Watt just got, that’s a good decision. Also, he’s got a good read on Watt’s strengths. Relentless is a great way to describe him. Watt doesn’t give up, and he’s always seeking a big play. That’s all over his film.
If Oladejo can replicate even a fraction of Watt’s abilities, then he should have a solid NFL career. While that’s easier said than done, he’s on the right path. The Titans’ defense has some talent, and if Oladejo continues to study hard, he could help it become one of the better units in the league.
Unfortunately, he’ll have to wait to face Watt’s team, with the two not scheduled to play this year. It seems unlikely that they’ll match up in the playoffs, too. However, maybe Oladejo will exhibit what he’s learned from watching Watt this year. The Titans will play the Cleveland Browns this year, so hopefully Oladejo can dominate in that matchup like Watt has.