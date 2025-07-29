‘Ready To Play Some Daggum Ball’: Steelers Players Gear Up For First Padded Practice

Like racehorses waiting to exit the starting gate, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ players are raring to go in anticipation of their first padded practice today. This is the first session of what Mike Tomlin calls “football-like work” with full contact in a controlled environment. Every player who’s already spoken to the media today has conveyed a similar message.

Second-year ILB Payton Wilson summed it up nicely while speaking to the media.

“We’ve been playing in underwear,” Wilson said via 93.7 The Fan. “Now it’s time to see who the real football players are.”

“I’m ready to play some daggum ball, hit Jaylen Warren a little bit,” Wilson told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “This is what you look forward to.”

He has nothing against Warren, but he’s the top dog in the running back room at the moment, so that’s who he wants.

Wilson was one of the names that Tomlin singled out for his most-anticipated matchups once the pads come on. He wants to see how he holds up against RB Kenneth Gainwell, who excels in pass protection and route running. I’m sure he will get his chances against Warren too, but Wilson called himself one of the best cover linebackers in the world. He needs to back that up against Gainwell. And he needs to prove his physicality coming downhill, as well.

Veteran WR Robert Woods has been a part of many different training camps in his lengthy NFL career. But none as physical as what he’s about to experience in Latrobe with the Steelers. He had a simple message for the WR room.

“Don’t be soft is the main thing,” Woods told 93.7 The Fan. “I would say go out there and be physical. Obviously, the defense is gonna hyped…but don’t ever turn the heat down.”

Woods says that the pads coming on changes nothing for him. But he is one of the clear veterans in a WR room that is young overall. Roman Wilson will be participating in just his second padded camp practice after getting injured early on in the first one last year. Today will be a test for him and a hurdle to overcome as he works to earn a significant role on offense.

OG Mason McCormick’s game is best defined as nasty. He hopes to bring that same demeanor to today’s practice in pads.

“There’s no more thinking about what would happen,” McCormick said via Post-Gazette Sports. “We’re gonna see what would happen.”

The high temperatures at camp have already caused tensions to run high with a couple minor skirmishes. We will see if today brings more of that with full contact. Mike Tomlin is counting on it.