Ray Fittipaldo ‘Would Be Shocked’ If Steelers Didn’t Address Defensive Line Early In 2026 Draft

The Steelers invested considerably in the defensive line this offseason, but they can’t stop there, says beat writer Ray Fittipaldo. Despite adding two to the trenches during the draft, the work must continue next year. In fact, he seems to count on it, and it does fit the team’s recent patterns.

The Steelers invested heavily in the offensive line for two straight years, so now it’s the defensive line’s turn. In 2023, they drafted a first-round offensive tackle, then did it again in 2024. Along the way, they also drafted three other offensive linemen, including second-round C Zach Frazier.

“Defensive line, starting with [Derrick] Harmon and [Yahya] Black, and it’s not gonna stop, honestly”, Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan about the Steelers’ priorities moving forward. “Cam Heyward, maybe this is his last year, maybe he’s got two years left. Who knows? But you’ve got to find a replacement for him”.

The Steelers used their first- and fifth-round picks on the defensive line in 2025, but that’s just the beginning. Heyward played at an All-Pro level last year, but how many seasons can he have left? Even if he has two more years left, they can still improve the depth.

The Steelers’ later draft picks on the defensive line have not turned out as hoped. The biggest disappointment has been third-rounder DeMarvin Leal, who has never cracked the rotation. Along with Isaiahh Loudermilk, they are on their last legs this offseason.

Although not as heavily, the Steelers have addressed the defensive line each year under Omar Khan in the draft. In his first class, they drafted Keeanu Benton in the second round. Already a solid player, they need him to prove this year that he is a building block for the future, however. Somewhat forgotten is Logan Lee, a 2024 sixth-round pick who spent his rookie season on IR.

But an aging All-Pro, a solid third-year nose tackle, and a first-round rookie shouldn’t have any front office resting on its laurels. Ray Fittipaldo feels the Steelers absolutely must continue rebuilding the defensive line next offseason. Especially following the late-season collapses a year ago, it feels like an imperative.

“I would be shocked if they did not take a defensive lineman in the first two or three rounds of next year’s draft as well”, he said, depending on the Steelers’ quarterback costs. “It was predictable the way that they’ve tried to rebuild this line”.

Now, Fittipaldo’s point about the quarterback is significant. It is possible they have to give away a substantial part of next year’s class to move up in the first round. However, the Steelers could have up to four or even five third-round picks, and I’m sure they would like to keep at least one, which they could use to continue to add to the defensive line.

But they also need to prove that they can still draft and develop, as even their free agents haven’t landed. This offseason, the Steelers released two veterans of the defensive line, Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams. Heyward is basically the only player who is consistently contributing. If Benton and Harmon can step up this year, they’ll have a good core for the future. But they would still need to build from the bottom up, as well.