Rapoport: Justin Fields Suffered Dislocated Toe In Practice, Severity ‘Unclear’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and current New York Jets QB Justin Fields was carted off during the Jets’ first training camp practice on Thursday with a toe injury, and per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the initial diagnosis is a dislocated non-big toe.

Rapoport added that Fields is still undergoing tests and the severity of the injury is unclear.

Source: #Jets QB Justin Fields, carted off with a toe injury from getting stepped on from practice, suffered a dislocated toe. No fracture and not the big toe. He’s still undergoing tests, but that’s the initial diagnosis. Severity is unclear. pic.twitter.com/lBz6jivGY7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2025

It’s not the worst news for the Jets, but they’re still in the process of gathering information and it’s unclear how much time Fields will miss. Aaron Glenn expressed confidence in backup Tyrod Taylor during a press conference after practice, and if Fields has to miss Week 1 against the Steelers, it’ll likely be Taylor who starts for New York.

Fields was carted off the field after throwing a pass in team sessions. Glenn confirmed that it was a toe injury, but didn’t know the exact diagnosis or the severity. The severity is still yet to be determined, but at least the Jets have a diagnosis for what the injury and can breathe a small sigh of relief that there’s no fracture.

Fields is expected to be New York’s starter after signing a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason. Today is the first day of Jets’ training camp practices, and the next few weeks could’ve been a good chance for Fields to work within a new offense and build chemistry with his teammates. If he does miss time during practice, it could lead to the Jets being cautious when it comes to starting Fields at the beginning of the season.

Fields was 4-2 in six starts for the Steelers last season until Russell Wilson replaced him after he recovered from a calf injury. Week 1 has a chance to see Fields face his former team and Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers face his former team in a matchup that’s chock full of storylines. Fields’ injury could put a damper on that, and the Jets will hope that it’s not a severe dislocation. The fact it isn’t a big toe injury should reduce the recovery time, but the severity of the dislocation will determine just how long Fields is out.

Behind Taylor, the Jets also have Adrian Martinez, whom Glenn is familiar with from his time with the Detroit Lions, as well as undrafted rookie Brady Cook.