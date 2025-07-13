Ranking The Steelers’ Top Five Pass Rush Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass rush isn’t coming off its brightest season, but at its best, remains one of the NFL’s most potent groups. A unit filled with big names like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Alex Highsmith, along with young and (hopefully) budding stars. But who is the best of the best? More specifically, what is the best of the best? Today, we’ll rank the top five individual rush moves on the Steelers’ roster. And rank them in order.

1. Cam Heyward’s Bull Rush/Long Arm

Even well into his 30s, Cam Heyward’s long arm remains undefeated. His bull rush/stab has been his calling card throughout his career, and his strength is one reason why his career has enjoyed such longevity. He didn’t rely on pure athleticism that wanes in later years.

Despite opposing linemen knowing Heyward will stick his foot in the ground and bull them, it still can’t be stopped. The Cincinnati Bengals have literally rotated through left guards attempting to find someone who can challenge it. Rookie Dylan Fairchild is this year’s hope after Heyward did this below to veteran Cody Ford.

Feels like no matter who the Bengals try at LG, Cam Heyward just wrecks them. Volson, Ford, results are the same. Seems like Cincy will try rookie Dylan Fairchild this year. pic.twitter.com/SjcZMLVlgF — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 6, 2025

During his 2025 NFL Top 100 video, Heyward’s bull/long-arm was the main topic. A montage of Cleveland Browns’ left guard Joel Bitonio making the same comment year after year proves that Heyward isn’t a book of secrets or a bag of tricks. Everyone knows the type of rusher he is. No one can stop it. Hats off.

2. T.J. Watt’s Rip/Dip

Watt’s athleticism is underrated, but he’s still a technical pass rusher able to threaten offensive tackles’ edges. His rip-and-dip move is the best way to the passer, ripping through with his inside arm through the tackle. Once he gains control, tackles are along for the ride.

A cut-up below of Watt beating tackles in 2024 with the move, including highly-touted Los Angeles Chargers’ first-round pick Joe Alt.

It’d be worth the future study, but I’d wager the majority of Watt’s 108 sacks have come via this move. It’s definitely his “go-to.”

3. Keeanu Benton’s Club/Over

Benton’s club/over has wrecked many an interior lineman before. His No. 1 move by a country mile, he routinely stuns opponents with this punch/swim as one of his early-game rushes. The power of his punch, coupled with his hip fluidity, allows him to shimmy into and through gaps and generate A-gap pressure. Examples are countless from last season, but here’s a cut-up from 2023.

Keeanu Benton (#95) finished his rookie year with *only* one sack. But he was a half-step away from about five more. His club-over move is a potent go-to. 60% of his pressures via this move. And created big plays for the Steelers' defense. I cut-up each one. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/a7Om2uYls6 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 19, 2024

We charted its use midway through 2024. The good news is that the move is highly effective out of the gate. The bad news is twofold. Predictably, the move has diminished returns, and linemen catch on over the course of a game. Benton has also yet to find a consistent and effective secondary move to keep linemen on their toes. But in a vacuum, the move itself is wicked.

4. Alex Highsmith’s Inside Spin

A year ago, Highsmith’s spin might’ve been No. 1 on this list. But it wasn’t nearly as potent a year ago, largely due to tackles studying his tape and game-planning for it. Still, the move itself might be the best inside spin of any EDGE rusher in the league, and it torched offensive tackles throughout his first several seasons. I’m sure former Cleveland Browns LT Jedrick Wills still has nightmares over it.

I know I've said it before but Alex Highsmith's inside spin is so wicked good. He's really perfected it. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/NnBwf55sZl — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 25, 2023

Here’s an example from 2024.

Opponent tape study (Highsmith usually deploys it in high-leverage situations, third downs, and late-game moments) and Highsmith’s 2024 injuries are reasons why the move didn’t work as often last year as in seasons past. If he can tweak it a little bit, either using it in different situations or countering with the even rarer outside spin, this move could wreck backfields again.

5. Nick Herbig’s Speed Rush

Wrapping things up with a backup on the depth chart, but Nick Herbig has starter talent. Highly efficient on the snaps he plays, Herbig is athletic and threatens tackles around the edge. His speed rush and lack of height make it hard for tackles to get their hands on him. Here, watch Herbig cook highly-paid Cincinnati Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. for this strip/sack fumble recovered by LB Payton Wilson for a touchdown.

Here it is earlier in the year to take down Chargers QB Justin Herbert. That’s beating stud left tackle Rashawn Slater, too.