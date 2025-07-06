Ranking The Steelers’ Starters: No. 18-16

After the early fireworks last Monday from the Pittsburgh Steelers, things should slow down now leading up to report date for training camp on July 23.

Between now and then, the Steelers might make a roster move or two, potentially adding another wide receiver or a safety to shore up the depth chart. Chances are though, GM Omar Khan gets some downtime before training camp, where the T.J. Watt contract situation will emerge to the forefront once again.

For now though, things should slow down. That makes it a perfect time to continue the Ranking The Steelers’ Starters series here at Steelers Depot.

Today, I’ll be taking a look at No. 18-16.

This is the starting lineup that I believe will be rolled out in Week 1 on the road against the New York Jets.

*indicates players already ranked in the series

Offense

QB — Aaron Rodgers

RB — Jaylen Warren

WR — DK Metcalf

WR — Calvin Austin III

TE — Pat Freiermuth

TE — Jonnu Smith

LT — Broderick Jones

LG — Isaac Seumalo

C — Zach Frazier

RG — Mason McCormick

RT — Troy Fautanu

Defense

DE — Cameron Heyward

NT — Keeanu Benton

DE — Derrick Harmon

OLB — T.J. Watt

ILB — Patrick Queen

ILB — Payton Wilson

OLB — Alex Highsmith

CB — Joey Porter Jr.

CB — Darius Slay

DB — Jalen Ramsey

S — DeShon Elliott

Specialists

K — Chris Boswell

P — Cameron Johnston

Now that the projected starting lineup is out of the way, he’s a quick rundown of what the Ranking The Starters series looks like so far.

No. 24 — Broderick Jones, LT

No. 23 — Troy Fautanu, RT

No. 22 — Calvin Austin III, WR

No. 21 — Cameron Johnston, P

No. 20 — Derrick Harmon, DE

No. 19 — Mason McCormick, RG

So, let’s jump into today’s Ranking the Steelers’ Starters edition, looking at Nos. 18-16.

No. 18 — KEEANU BENTON, NT

After an up and down Year 2, Keeanu Benton will remain at nose tackle for Year 3 under position coach Karl Dunbar. Now that the Steelers have upgraded the defensive line around him with the selection of Derrick Harmon in the first round, and shoring up depth with Daniel Ekuale, rookie Yahya Black and the return of Isaiahh Loudermilk, a lot is riding on Benton.

With Larry Ogunjobi being released and Harmon in a learning curve, Benton should see more snaps in sub-package football, giving him an opportunity to make more of an impact as a pass rusher. He flashed as a pass rusher in back-to-back years, generating 22 pressures in both seasons.

More is expected though. He’s changed his body some, according to Dunbar, and now should be in a good spot for a season in which he needs to break out. If he takes that step forward the Steelers expect, Pittsburgh’s defense should be even better in 2025.

No. 17 — DARIUS SLAY, CB

Entering his age 34 season, there are plenty of concerns regarding Darius Slay and his level of play at a demanding position like cornerback in today’s NFL. But if the 2024 season was any indication, Slay still has some good football left in him.

Slay played 698 snaps last season for the Eagles during the regular season and then played another 248 in the postseason as the Eagles won the Super Bowl. In those 946 snaps, Slay handled himself well, allowing just 45 receptions of 553 yards and four touchdowns. He had 16 pass breakups on the year and had one interception in the playoffs.

Cornerback is a young man’s position, but Slay still wins with his football IQ and positioning, and does a great job of taking care of his body. With Jalen Ramsey now in the fold for Pittsburgh, too, Slay shouldn’t have too heavy of a load at cornerback this season for the Steelers.

He’ll be a great mentor for Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr., and a good communicator in a rebuilt secondary. But make no mistake about it: this isn’t Patrick Peterson 2.0.

No. 16 — JAYLEN WARREN, RB

While there’s a good chance rookie Kaleb Johnson is the feature back by the end of the season for the Steelers, it’s only fair and reasonable to believe Jaylen Warren is RB1 entering training camp.

He’s looked great physically in recent workouts posted on social media. With Najee Harris off to Los Angeles and Kenneth Gainwell the only additional running back expected to make the roster with NFL experience in the room, Warren has a chance to grab hold of the top role and prove his worth to the Steelers.

Johnson is a better fit in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, but Warren — when healthy last season — was effective for the Steelers, rushing for 511 yards and a touchdown on 120 carries. He added another 38 receptions for 310 yards. He’s a physical, tough running back that refuses to go down on first contact, and can provide explosive elements to the offense.