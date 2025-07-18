Pro Football Network Ranks Cam Heyward Second-Best Player In NFL

Pro Football Network recently put out its top 100 player rankings for the 2025 season, and it wasn’t a surprise to see Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ranked No. 1. But it was surprising to see Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cameron Heyward ranked right behind him at No. 2, one of three Steelers defenders who made the list.
OLB Alex Highsmith came in at No. 99, while OLB T.J. Watt ranked No. 27. Heyward was ranked ahead of Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Cleveland Browns EDGE Myles Garrett, who rounded out the top five.
“Even at 36 years old, Cameron Heyward is still showcasing elite defensive line play. He led the league in defensive stops with 47, a testament to his disruptive presence against both the run and pass. Among DTs, he ranked fifth in total pressures (56) and recorded 8.0 sacks. His 12% pressure rate ranked ninth, highlighting his efficiency and relentless motor on every down. Heyward’s impact extended beyond the stat sheet, anchoring a Steelers defense that relied on his veteran leadership and playmaking ability,” PFN wrote, while highlighting Heyward as a “cornerstone” of Pittsburgh’s defense.
It’s nice to see Heyward get some major recognition after a season that may have been the best of his career. In addition to the numbers PFN listed above, Heyward also registered 11 passes defensed, an incredibly impressive number for a defensive lineman. Heyward played like someone who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, and he was undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the NFL.
Clearly, PFN feels Heyward is one of the NFL’s best overall players, and he could be primed for a repeat performance in 2025. The Steelers drafted DL Derrick Harmon in the first round to improve their defensive line, and Harmon provides another down lineman for offenses to have to worry about. Along with Keeanu Benton, the Steelers have the makings of a strong defensive front with Heyward, who could take advantage of teams needing to worry about Harmon and Benton.
It’s certainly a surprising ranking for Heyward, but it’s not particularly off base. He was a huge reason for the success of Pittsburgh’s defense for most of the season, and the 2024 Steelers could’ve been much worse if not for his level of play. Watt and Highsmith also deservedly made the top 100 and were key pieces of Pittsburgh’s defense, but Heyward’s play on the defensive line was essential to Pittsburgh’s success.
It’s fair to argue that someone like Allen should be ranked ahead of him, but there’s no debate that Cam Heyward remains one of the NFL’s best players, and if the Steelers are going to be good in 2025, Heyward will be a key reason why.