‘Praying For Healing:’ Chargers Unsure If Najee Harris Will Practice During Training Camp

Never missing an NFL game in four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and rarely sitting out of practice, RB Najee Harris faces an uncertain start to his Los Angeles Chargers career. A freak fireworks accident that left him with an eye injury now threatens his availability not just for the beginning of training camp but its duration. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh admitted it’s not clear if Harris will return this summer.

Per ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Harbaugh noted that Harris reported to camp and has been part of team meetings. However, he’s still meeting with Stanford doctors and hasn’t been cleared to practice.

Jim Harbaugh said Najee Harris is healing and doing everything he can to get back on the field. Harbaugh said he doesn’t know if Harris will be back for training camp pic.twitter.com/l8cJX3IQUU — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) July 22, 2025

Harbaugh and the team are also “praying for healing.”

Chargers’ training camp runs through Aug. 8.

Harris’ eye injury may not have been as dramatic as initial Internet reports earlier this month, but it may be more serious than what Harris’ agent Doug Hendrickson initially let on. In a statement, Hendrickson called Harris’ injury “superficial” and expected him to be cleared for the start the season. Instead, Harris is beginning the summer on the Non-Football Injury list without a timetable to return.

The Chargers were the first team to report to training camp, in part because of the team’s participation in this year’s Hall of Fame Game July 31 against the Detroit Lions.

After four consistent seasons with Pittsburgh, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in March. His injury and the team’s selection of first-round RB Omarion Hampton call into question Harris’ role with the team and the backseat he could take with the more time he misses. To date, Harris has played in all 68 NFL games, a rare feat for a running back.

Los Angeles opens the regular season on Sept. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers will host the Steelers for a Sunday night game Week 10. Harris figures to be back by then but his role in the offense is uncertain. With WR Mike Williams’ retirement and Harris’ injury, there’s a chance the Steelers’ compensatory picks could be impacted. But that won’t be determined until after the regular season.