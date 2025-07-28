PFF Lists Steelers’ Three Reasons For Optimism Heading Into 2025

It’s early in training camp, which means it’s time for fans to talk themselves into their teams’ chances for the 2025 season. The Steelers are no different and with a whole new cast of characters appearing this year, Pro Football Focus broke down the three biggest reasons why the Steelers might be able to win their division.

It starts with what has been the talk of camp so far: the defense. PFF had previously ranked the Steelers as having the best defensive line in the NFL. Now with the additions of Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey, Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick believe they may also have the best secondary in the league.

“The additions of Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey at their weakest spot, cornerback,” Wasserman said. “I’ve talked about a couple teams already, especially Houston earlier, in the running for being the best pass defense in football. Pittsburgh’s in that running now.”

He went on to say that Joey Porter Jr., Ramsey and Slay make up one of the best cornerback trios in the entire NFL before focusing on the team’s pass rush. In short, they expect the team’s pass rush and newly improved secondary to cause headaches for teams all year.

The next reason for optimism comes along the offensive line. The pair pointed to the development of former first-round picks Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones as a reason for hope.

“Broderick Jones is moving back to the left side; we’re going to get Troy Fautanu on the right side after not playing very much last year,” Wasserman said. “If those two guys can protect Aaron Rodgers, then you start to talk about, ok, this offense’s passing game is starting to consistently function.”

Chadwick was quick to point out that this is a big “if.” Jones is facing what is likely a big make-or-break season with the team. After two seasons of struggling, hopefully a move back to the left side will bring returns from his first-round pick the Steelers invested in him. Fautanu, on the other hand, hasn’t played much at all. In fact, he played in only one game his rookie year after suffering a knee injury. Both will need to be above average for the team to have a successful passing attack.

Speaking of which, Aaron Rodgers was Wasserman and Chadwick’s final reason for optimism for the Steelers. They said that if he can be a steadying force, the Steelers could be successful. With Russell Wilson last season it was “home run or strikeout”, but with Rodgers they predict less of a variance in the Steelers’ offense.

Does that mean any of this will come to fruition? No, but one thing is for sure, if everything does work out, the Steelers will be a force in 2025.