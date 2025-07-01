Peyton Manning Hopes Aaron Rodgers Has Similar Late-Career Invigoration With Steelers He Had In Denver

Can Aaron Rodgers experience the same rejuvenation Peyton Manning and Tom Brady saw with their late-career changes of scenery? While that remains anyone’s guess, one of those two NFL legends weighed in recently on the Pat McAfee Show. Manning won a Super Bowl after he signed with the Broncos, so what about Rodgers with the Steelers?

“I’m excited for Aaron [Rodgers]. It’s a good opportunity”, Manning said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I saw Arthur Smith earlier this spring and they were still trying to figure out what they were trying to do. But he certainly acknowledged that Aaron was a possibility, and he was excited about that possibility”.

Manning really emphasized the relationship between Rodgers and Smith, the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. He said that when the offensive coordinator is excited, that’s a really good sign. “You’ve heard that Aaron and Arthur, you can tell that they’ve already had quite a bit of dialogue of trying to get on the same page and make that system work for both of them”.

The Jets released Aaron Rodgers, and the Steelers quickly entered the fray to sign him. Although he took his sweet time, putting pen to paper shortly before minicamp, they held steady communication. Along the way, Arthur Smith went to work designing an offense built around Rodgers. And we know that is the case because he said so himself.

Aaron Rodgers comes to the Steelers following an ugly two-year stretch in New York. After an Achilles injury ruined his 2023 season, he managed to lead the Jets to just a five-win campaign. The Steelers obviously want to double that or better with Rodgers in tow, and do damage in January. They believe he has what it takes, still physically, but especially mentally.

“There’s no substitute for experience. What Aaron [Rodgers] can do to help these receivers, you wouldn’t think that would take a lot of time to get on the same page, just because Aaron’s played with so many guys and knows how to make those adjustments”, Manning argued.

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired—even before—Pittsburgh has been in quarterback purgatory. After an aborted attempt in the draft with Kenny Pickett, the organization turned to Russell Wilson last year. Hungry for playoff success, the Steelers are now taking a swing with Aaron Rodgers.

Peyton Manning had a career-threatening neck injury that prompted his release from the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. Though he had some of the best seasons of his career with the Broncos, he was not the same player when they finally won the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers is already past his “best seasons” stage with the Steelers, but can he give them enough to contend?

Manning described his time with the Broncos as “invigorating”, and suggested Tom Brady felt the same way with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both won late-career Super Bowls in their new destinations. But neither had such on-field low points as Rodgers did before signing with the Steelers. Can a Primanti Bros sandwich give him the vigor he needs to make them contenders?