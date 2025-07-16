Peter Schrager Names Two Steelers Additions Among The Offseason’s Five Best (Including No. 1)

It was a splashy offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the team kicking things off by acquiring WR DK Metcalf and also adding QB Aaron Rodgers, CBs Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith over the last few months. Of the team’s moves, two landed in Peter Schrager’s top five offseason additions, with Pittsburgh’s addition of Metcalf coming in at No. 4, while the team signing Rodgers ranked No. 1.

“DK Metcalf, one of the biggest wide receivers in the game, one of the most productive of the last decade, DK Metcalf going to Pittsburgh where he will be Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 target. A big swing by Pittsburgh,” Schrager said Wednesday on ESPN’s Get Up.

In naming Rodgers No. 1, Schrager said he’s coming to “get Pittsburgh over the hump.”

There’s a fair argument for Rodgers to be the most impactful addition this offseason. He’s a veteran quarterback who can raise the Steelers’ ceiling and help them try to make some noise in the postseason. With a No. 1 receiver in Metcalf also brought in, Rodgers has a real chance to succeed in Pittsburgh and end his career on a high note.

Behind Rodgers was Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 2, Davante Adams to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 3, Metcalf at No. 4 and Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders at No. 5.

With the Steelers losing their top passer, rusher and receiver from last season, the offense is inherently going to see a lot of change. Metcalf and Rodgers can help turn that into a positive if they can outproduce what Russell Wilson and George Pickens were able to do last season. It seems likely that the two will be able to do so, and they’ve already established chemistry throughout the offseason, but it’s going to be a big opportunity for both of them to help take the Steelers to the next level.

It’s rare for the Steelers to have as eventful of an offseason as they did this year, but it’s clear the team wants to win a playoff game and is making big moves in order to give itself a chance. It’s a veteran-laden group that has a lot of potential. While preseason lists don’t mean a whole lot, by the end of the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if both Metcalf and Rodgers prove Schrager right with big seasons for Pittsburgh.