Pete Prisco Hasn’t Heard Anything ‘At All’ Supporting T.J. Watt Trade Rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy this offseason, making several big additions to their team. However, they still have at least one big piece of business left to do. The Steelers are in the middle of a contract dispute with T.J. Watt. He wants a contract extension, but the two sides have yet to agree to terms. That caused Watt to skip OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Therefore, there’s some speculation that the Steelers could trade Watt. Pete Prisco recently tried to squash those rumors, though.

“I hadn’t heard the T.J. Watt trade stuff at all, in talking to anybody,” Prisco said recently on the 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe podcast. “I’d be shocked if that happened.”

Prisco is well-connected in NFL circles, so while he’s not exactly an insider, his word carries some weight. For most of this offseason, Watt getting traded seemed impossible. However, a few weeks ago, an update on the situation made a Watt trade seem a tad more realistic.

However, the Steelers trading Watt is still very unlikely. Their other moves this offseason point to them wanting to be contenders. Trading Watt doesn’t help them do that. Without him, their team would be significantly worse. He’s not only their best player, but also one of the best players in the NFL.

The most likely ending to this saga would be the Steelers giving Watt a contract extension that satisfies his demands. While Watt ended 2024 on a down note, he was still one of the most productive pass rushers in the league. When Pittsburgh needed a big play, Watt answered the call.

T.J. Watt doing T.J. Watt things pic.twitter.com/rQLmVT7Y90 — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2024

Watt remaining with the Steelers just makes too much sense for it not to happen. However, until a deal gets done, nothing is off the table. It sounded crazy to suggest that the Steelers would trade Minkah Fitzpatrick, too. Pittsburgh has been working a little differently this offseason.

Watt is on a different level compared to Fitzpatrick, but it goes to show that they’ve already shocked people several times this year. However, it would be something else entirely for them to trade Watt. These rumors will continue to float around until he gets an extension, but unless that bridge gets totally destroyed, the Steelers are likely going to do whatever they can to keep Watt. He’s key to their success.