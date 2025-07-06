Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh’s First Head Coach

In 1933, Pittsburgh joined the NFL while college football gripped the city. Forrest “Jap” Douds became the first head coach of the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team that later became the Steelers. A Rochester, Pennsylvania, native and First Team All-Pro lineman, he stepped up when Art Rooney, a local sports entrepreneur, chose him to lead. His early work laid the foundation for a legacy that eventually brought six Super Bowl victories and counting. For Steelers fans who cherish the Steel Curtain era, Douds’ 1933 season stands as a humble start to a remarkable team history.

Early Life to College Football

Forrest Douds was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania on April 21, 1905. A small town along the Ohio River. His father was a glass cutter. He earned the nickname “Jap” in high school, though the origin remains a mystery, possibly tied to his quick moves on the field. Newspapers dubbed him “Jap Douds” in over 2,000 articles. Local media crowned him a local hero at Rochester High School from 1920 to 1923. He captained the team in his senior year and scored a stunning 90-yard pick-6 in a 1923 victory over rival Greensburg High School.

After graduating, Douds joined Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) in 1924, a school known for its football prowess. He played on the freshman team and shone as a tackle, earning praise. A February 15, 1925, article hailed him as a “most promising” varsity candidate. But midyear exams in 1925 left him ineligible, forcing him to leave W&J and seek a new path.

Douds then attended Bellefonte Academy from 1925 to 1926. This prep school boasted a tough football team, and Art Rooney’s brother James had starred there just before him. Future Steelers Luby DiMeolo, Mose Kelsch, Martin Kottler, and Harp Vaughan also studied there, building skills that later helped Pittsburgh. Kelsch, Kottler, and Vaughan joined the 1933 roster, while DiMeolo coached in 1934. Douds played a key role in securing the 1925 Prep School Championship with a strong defensive stand.

Douds returned to W&J in 1926. He played varsity until 1929. As a guard, he won First Team All-American honors in 1928 and the Walter Camp Award as the East’s top lineman, a rare honor. Injuries tested him, like appendicitis in 1927 that sidelined him briefly and a 1928 firework accident that broke his jaw during a Fourth of July celebration. He wore a black mask to play, which drew Catherine McLaughlin’s interest. A Pitt student, she later became his wife after a courtship sparked by that mask. In 1929, despite a knee injury from a tough game, he led as captain, inspiring his team with, “Follow through and play the game square.” The 1930 census lists him living with his grandmother and Irish-born mother in Beaver, Pennsylvania, after his father’s 1928 death from illness.

NFL Career

Douds launched his NFL career with the Providence Steam Rollers in 1930, a team struggling to stay afloat. He won First Team All-Pro honors as a rookie tackle, proving his skill early. Late that year, his rights shifted to the Portsmouth Spartans (now Detroit Lions), a new franchise with big dreams. He started the last three games and earned a spot on the NFL’s first All-Star team. Portsmouth ended second with an 11-3 record in 1931, nearly topping the league.

After marrying Catherine, he joined the Chicago Cardinals in 1932. He teamed up with future Steelers coaches Phil Handler and Walt Kiesling to form a strong line. A Pittsburgh Press article suggested he wanted to play for Art Rooney’s semipro team ‘if arrangements worked out,’ showing his local ties. His $8,000 Providence contract and barnstorming games, like a thrilling match with Ernie Nevers, highlighted his versatility. Rooney later chose him for the 1933 Pirates, valuing his NFL experience.

The 1933 season and beyond

Art Rooney signed Douds as the first player for the 1933 Pittsburgh Pirates, impressed by his NFL experience and local fame as a well-known college star. Douds sought coaching advice from NFL Commissioner Joe Carr, who connected him to Rooney, which was a bold move for a new team. As player-coach, he traveled with Rooney to Chicago on July 7, 1933, to secure the $2,500 NFL franchise with high hopes.

Just after his son’s hospital stay for a fractured skull—a scary time for the family—Douds took over. He brought in W&J grad George Shaffer and J.P. Rooney semipro stars Harp Vaughan, Ray Kemp, and Mose Kelsch, adding local talent. Pitt’s 1931 national champions had the city buzzing. However, Douds’ Pirates still drew 20,000 fans to their Forbes Field opener against the New York Giants. They lost 23-2 to the champs, yet pro football gained a firm foothold in Pittsburgh.

A thrilling 14-13 win over the Cardinals showcased Marty Kottler’s 99-yard pick-6 and Mose Kelsch’s wobbly PAT—their first triumph. Douds boosted passing with the NFL’s new rules, favoring the double wing offense. He believed Angelo Brovelli and Paul Moss would excel as a duo. Moss led the league with 283 receiving yards and the Pirates with 196 pass attempts. However, 40 interceptions and a 30.6% completion rate exposed their inexperience. Of the 34 Steelers players, only 9 had NFL experience. Only Walt Holmer, with 4 years of NFL experience, had more than Douds’ 3 years.

As the only NFL player-coach in 1933, Douds jumped into action against Cincinnati. He intercepted a pass in a 17-3 victory that boosted morale. The team reached 3-3-2 midseason but slumped to 3-6-2. They allowed 208 points while scoring just 67 points the entire season. This started the unfortunate path toward the ‘Same Old Steelers’ nickname among fans. Rooney pushed for exciting, pass-heavy football, shaping Douds’ bold strategy. But the formula did not lead to victories. After the tough season, Rooney searched for a more experienced leader.

Luby DiMeolo stepped in for 1934. He valued Douds’ versatility, using him at tackle and guard despite nagging injuries. Douds appeared in 11 of 12 games, starting eight, but walked away just before the 1935 season. That left Bill Sortet as the last remaining player from the 1933 inaugural team. He was also the only one to play in the Steelers’ first three seasons.

Post-Pittsburgh and Legacy

Douds used his All-Pro fame and role as the Steelers’ first coach to shape a diverse career. In 1935, he opened a beer garden in McKees Rocks, a popular spot for locals. He later joined Calvert Distillery, faced knee surgery in 1940 from old football injuries, and coached the semipro Valley Giants in 1941. By 1945, he worked at a brewery, then took on a construction supervisor role, and served as a tipstaff for Allegheny County Courts from 1948 to 1973, aiding court operations for 25 years.

Married twice, he raised sons Forrest Jr. and Paul, and daughters Sarah and Mary. Both sons became teachers and coaches, carrying on his legacy. Douds earned a 1976 induction into the Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame, honoring his football roots.

A lifelong Steelers fan, Douds admired Chuck Noll’s 1969 focus on rookies, which was a fresh approach. He noted modern players were ‘bigger and faster’ but disliked facemasks and bulky pads that slowed them down. He pictured Terry Bradshaw thriving as a 1933 halfback and praised Franco Harris’ versatility, saying he ‘could play any position.’ Rooney gave him season tickets, so he attended many home games.

Douds reportedly planned a book about his Steelers days, but it never materialized, leaving his tales in newspapers and oral stories. He watched the 1974 Super Bowl from home, thrilled by the team he helped launch. Douds succumbed to cancer on August 16, 1979, at Sewickley Valley Hospital after an early heart attack. Rooney mourned him as ‘one of the greatest linemen.’ Their friendship, nurtured at St. Mary of Mercy Church, endured until Douds’ final trip to his son Paul’s coaching retirement. Rooney saw him at the airport a few months before his passing.

15 Steelers Head Coaches before the Chuck Noll Era

This wraps up my series on the 15 Steelers head coaches who guided the team before Chuck Noll’s championship era. Each played a part, starting with Jap Douds, linking to today’s coach Mike Tomlin.

See below for each coach’s seasons:

Note: In 1941, Bert Bell led the first two games, Aldo Donelli coached five while also at Duquesne (he chose Duquesne per the NFL Commissioner), and Walt Kiesling finished. Wartime co-coaches Neale and Handler teamed with Kiesling during the Steagles (1943) and Card-Pitts (1944) due to World War II shortages. Chuck Noll took over in 1969. Since then, only three coaches have led the Steelers. Noll until 1991. Then, Bill Cowher from 1992 to 2006. Finally, Mike Tomlin from 2007 through today.

Your Song Selection

“Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” performed by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, reflects Douds’ lifelong bond with the Steelers. It traces his 1933 Pirates coaching to his joy at the 1974 Super Bowl victory, a circle unbroken across the decades.