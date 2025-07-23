Perfect Attendance: Everyone Shows Up For Steelers’ Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter 2025 training camp without the storyline of a holdout or player missing from Latrobe. All 91 players reported Wednesday ahead of the team’s conditioning test and Thursday’s first practice. Speaking to reporters, Mike Tomlin confirmed there were no absences for the start of the summer. Tomlin shared the news during his first training camp meeting with the media Wednesday while mentioning OG Isaac Seumalo will begin the summer on the Non-Football Injury list.

Mike Tomlin says everyone is accounted for at camp, but Isaac Seumalo is on the team's Active/NFI (Non-Football Injury) list to start the team's training camp.

With T.J. Watt’s contract extension, the news comes as little surprise. Pittsburgh addressed its biggest contract question by signing Watt to a three-year, $123 million extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in football and surpassed Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett as the highest-paid pass rusher. Watt may receive plenty of rest days in training camp, but he won’t be the hold-in he likely would’ve otherwise been if a deal wasn’t struck before camp.

There are still contract situations to monitor. After a historic season, Chris Boswell has a strong case to ask for a raise. In 2024, he became the first Steelers kicker to make first-team All-Pro and lead the league in scoring. With two years left on his contract, an extension isn’t expected, but the team could give him a salary “advance” by pushing 2026 money into 2025. That’d create a bridge to an extension next summer.

Beat writers have also wondered if WR Calvin Austin III could receive a late-summer extension, though Omar Khan confirmed the team isn’t currently in contract talks with anyone. Coming off his best season and entering the final year of his rookie deal, Pittsburgh could sign him for relatively cheap on a $7-10 million per year deal. Or the team could wait and see if Austin can replicate his production in 2025. Austin also has incentive to play out his deal and boost his value even more next offseason.

The team will hold its first of 15 public practices Thursday at 1:55 PM/EST. We’ll be there every day to give you the play-by-play and highlights from each afternoon.