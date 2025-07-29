Payton Wilson Points To ‘Confidence’ As Main Aspect Of His Game He Wants To Improve

In 2024, several of the Pittsburgh Steelers rookies played large roles for the team. Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick stepped up along the offensive line. Beanie Bishop Jr. made some plays on the defense. And while Payton Wilson didn’t begin the year with a lot on his plate, his workload grew as the season progressed. Going into his second season, Wilson recently talked about the area of his game that he’s most focused on improving.

“Confidence,” Wilson said Tuesday via Training Camp Live on the Steelers’ website. “Just being able to give guys like Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt a call without hesitating and being like, ‘If I give them the wrong call, this and that.’

“Knowing the defense like the back of my hand and getting back to playing the game rather than thinking the whole time, worrying about making a mistake,” Wilson added. “Now, it’s just about making the plays and making the big plays rather than worried about being wrong.”

Being a rookie in the NFL often isn’t easy. Adjusting to the size and speed of the game can be difficult. However, Wilson had a fine rookie season overall. He struggled in some areas, most notably run defense, but his athleticism was on full display. His range in coverage was a nice benefit for the Steelers’ defense.

Now, he should have a larger role on the team. While Patrick Queen still figures to be the team’s top inside linebacker, Wilson should be right beside him with Elandon Roberts gone.

Therefore, he’ll need to have greater confidence. Things in the NFL happen fast, especially on the field. Communication was a major issue for the Steelers’ defense last year, but if Wilson can better find his voice, that should be less of a concern in 2025.

This year, the Steelers defense is loaded with even more talent. Players like Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Derrick Harmon should improve their weaknesses from last year. If players like Wilson can also take a step forward, Pittsburgh could have one of the best defenses in the league. The Steelers have Super Bowl aspirations, but if they want to win a championship, their defense will need to play to its full potential.