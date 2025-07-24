Payton Wilson Believes He’s ‘One Of The Better Cover Linebackers In The World’

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Payton Wilson will likely see an increased role entering his second season in the league, and Wilson believes he can excel, especially in coverage. Speaking to reporters ahead of Pittsburgh’s first training camp on Thursday, Wilson talked about how Pittsburgh’s man-coverage-heavy scheme benefits him.

“We run a lot of man here. That’s definitely beneficial to my skill set. I feel like I’m one of the better cover linebackers in the world, to be honest. I feel like any tight end, any running back that lines up out there, I’m willing to go toe-to-toe with them,” Wilson said via Chris Adamski of TribLive on Twitter.

2nd-yr LB Payton Wilson loves how much man defense the Steelers play: “I feel like I’m one of the best cover linebackers in the world, to be honest with you.” pic.twitter.com/Qo3rm3l426 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 24, 2025

Wilson has unique speed for a linebacker, and he had one of the best plays of the Steelers’ season last year, ripping an interception away from Ravens RB Justice Hill in coverage.

His athleticism had him in the conversation to be a first-round pick last season, but he fell due to injury concerns with his knee. With seven career interceptions in college along with 13 passes defensed, Wilson has proven he can excel in coverage. This season, he’s expected to start alongside LB Patrick Queen. He will see plenty of opportunities in coverage to back up his belief that he’s one of the best coverage linebackers.

His ability to cover was one of his most attractive traits coming out of NC State, but there’s more to his game he’ll need to improve upon to take a real leap in Year 2. Wilson has to show he can be better against the run and work on his run fits, but his ability to match up against tight ends and running backs should still make him a key piece of Pittsburgh’s defense. If he can put it all together, he has the potential to be one of the best linebackers in the league.

Wilson ranked 10th in the league in PFF coverage grade among off-ball linebackers last season with a 76.0, so his take isn’t outlandish. That came as a rookie, so there’s still room to improve. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Wilson gets more recognition this season for his work in coverage, especially with an increased role.

If Wilson’s coverage ability can also translate to more splash plays like the one he made against the Ravens last season, then the Steelers’ defense could return to being an elite unit.