Patriots Announce Throwback Uniforms Against Steelers

While the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their throwback jerseys yesterday, the New England Patriots unveiled theirs today. The team announced it will wear jerseys sported throughout the 70s and 80s in two games this season, including Week 3 when the Patriots host the Steelers in Foxborough.

It’s a color scheme the Patriots donned throughout the franchise’s first 30 years. But these jerseys reflect the style beginning in 1984 with stripes on the shoulders. It celebrates one of the team’s best eras prior to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, winning 11 games in 1985 and 1986. In 1985, New England reached its first-ever Super Bowl, though the game ended in a blowout loss to the vaunted Chicago Bears.

Present day, New England is coming off consecutive four-win seasons. The franchise also has its third head coach in as many years. Jerod Mayo received just one year to replace Belichick, fired and replaced by former Patriots (and Steelers) linebacker Mike Vrabel.

The Patriots rebuilt the roster in the offseason. High-priced free agents in DL Milton Williams, EDGE Harold Landry III, CB Carlton Davis, and WR Stefon Diggs were signed. The offense was bolstered through the draft via first-round pick OT Will Campbell, second-round RB TreVeyon Henderson, third-round WR Kyle Williams, and fourth-round C Jared Wilson.

New England still faces long odds to knock off the Buffalo Bills and win the AFC East but is expected to be more competitive in 2025, especially in QB Drake Maye’s second season. As a rookie, he completed two-thirds of his passes with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Playoffs included, the Steelers are just 1-5 on the road against the Patriots during the Mike Tomlin era. The lone win came in 2008 against a Brady-less team, the star QB missing the year due to a torn ACL. Of course, New England won’t have Brady this time around either and the Steelers could enter the game as road favorites. No matter the line or attire, it’ll be a disappointment if Pittsburgh loses.