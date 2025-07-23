Patience For Aaron Rodgers Shows Strength, Not Weakness, Believes Omar Khan

Patience is a virtue. For Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan, that will be proven by the end of the 2025 season. After taking on an offseason of criticism for a three-month wait for QB Aaron Rodgers to sign, Khan believes that only shows how strong the organization is.

“We obviously were having conversations,” Khan said Wednesday about the lead-up to inking Rodgers during a presser shared by the team’s YouTube channel. “Some people might view my patience or our patience as a weakness, but we view it as a strength. We just felt good about it.

“If there was a point where we didn’t think things would end up where we wanted to end up, we would’ve gone in a different direction. But we just felt comfortable and felt good about it. We wanted Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Rodgers wanted to be a Steeler, and it worked out.”

Pittsburgh was first connected to Rodgers at the start of free agency. One week later, Rodgers visited the team facility. But it took until June for Rodgers to sign, missing the entirety of voluntary OTAs and only arriving ahead of the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp. Limited to individual work only and a Malibu throwing session with select teammates, his first team reps won’t happen until tomorrow’s first camp session.

Khan also hinted at early offseason complaints from the fan base that the Steelers weren’t making enough moves.

“The way we ended last year wasn’t good enough,” he said. “And we talked about change having to happen. I know people maybe expected change sooner than later, but change doesn’t always happen at the pace everybody expects. But we knew changes had to be made.”

Many expected heavy coaching staff overhaul. Instead, only two positional coaches and one assistant didn’t return. Linebackers coach Aaron Curry and defensive backs coach Grady Brown didn’t have their contracts renewed while offensive assistant Mike Sullivan also didn’t return. Both coordinators, including Teryl Austin, remained.

The change came to the roster. And once it started, it didn’t stop. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was the first major move, traded for on the eve of free agency tampering period. Cornerback Darius Slay was a notable signing shortly thereafter while the team remained frontrunners for Rodgers throughout the winter and spring. Wide receiver George Pickens was jettisoned after the draft and in June, Pittsburgh agreed to a blockbuster trade that brought in cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith while sending out free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. A decision that stunned everyone, Steelers players included.

By offseason’s end, over 9,300 snaps were replaced from the 2024 roster. Including players who remain free agents and have yet to sign elsewhere, that number creeps towards 10,000.

No matter if it was strength, weakness, desperation, or some other feeling, Rodgers’ time in Pittsburgh will be judged in one way. Results. Win and it’s a brilliant move. Lose and the Steelers were played the fool. It’s a harsh reality but one Khan and company would acknowledge and embrace.