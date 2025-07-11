Pat Freiermuth Named Honorable Mention In ESPN TE Rankings: ‘Just Had Bad QB Play’

The Pittsburgh Steelers should find themselves in 12 and 13 personnel often this season under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. They have a certain style they want to play, and it helps that their personnel lines up with it.

Having Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington at tight end for another season gives the Steelers key pieces to run 12 personnel. The Steelers solidified that group recently too, adding Jonnu Smith via trade, reuniting him with Arthur Smith.

Now, the Steelers have two of the top 10-15 tight ends in the NFL.

In fact, both Freiermuth and Smith were ranked as honorable mention in the latest anonymous survey featuring executives, coaches and scouts in ESPN’s rankings Friday morning.

“I’ve always been a huge fan. He’s a really freakin’ good football player,” one NFL scout said of Freiermuth. “Has three-down ability, reliable in the passing game. He’s just had bad quarterback play.”

Bad quarterback play is a good way to sum up the last few years for Freiermuth. Since putting together a terrific rookie season after being a second-round pick out of Penn State and catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger, Freiermuth has been up and down.

He had a strong 2024 season, hauling in 63 receptions for 653 yards and seven touchdowns, serving as a key weapon in the passing game. But even with those good numbers, he left much to be desired, and still seemingly wasn’t utilized properly in the middle of the field.

Freiermuth also had some struggles as a blocker and running after the catch, failing to convert in key situations after the catch, coming up painfully short. Drops plagued him late in the season, too. Despite those struggles, he remains a good tight end and should be even better in 2025 with Aaron Rodgers under center.

He’ll have plenty of help at the position, too, with the addition of Jonnu Smith.

“Best in the NFL after the catch. Can really run,” one veteran AFC personnel executive said of Smith. “Not an elite blocker at this stage.”

Smith’s biggest calling card might be his abilities after the catch. That was on full display last season with the Miami Dolphins when he caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Smith had 510 yards after the catch last season, according to Pro Football Reference.

That will be key in a Steelers offense that will be designed to get the ball out quick to protect Rodgers behind a young, growing offensive line. Having that horse to get the ball to and let him work in space could lead to some big splash plays for the Black and Gold.

They’ll be able to do it out of 12 and 13 personnel, too, due to having some of the league’s best tight ends to work with.