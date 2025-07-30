Pat Freiermuth Explains How Aaron Rodgers Reminds Him Of Ben Roethlisberger In Practice

Through the first few practices of training camp, Aaron Rodgers has had his ups and downs. His first pass of camp ended in an interception. However, some of that might be by design. Not every pass in training camp is supposed to be perfect. Sometimes, quarterbacks like to test their pass catchers, seeing what they’re comfortable with. With Rodgers still learning the Steelers’ offense, he could be doing that. Pat Freiermuth revealed Wednesday that was something that Ben Roethlisberger often did.

“It shows us the type of throws he can truly make,” Freiermuth said after practice via the team’s YouTube channel. “He’s obviously trying to get adjusted to us. It reminds me of Ben when I was a rookie in OTAs. He was throwing it high, throwing it behind me.

“And I was kind of like, ‘Do I suck?’ But it was just more so him seeing my catch radius and seeing what he can get away with. So, it’s very similar to that, and it’s been great.”

Training camp is the perfect time for players to make mistakes. The point of practice is to get better. No player is perfect. Rodgers has been in the league since 2005. Therefore, he’s seen and done a lot. He knows what he can and can’t do. However, he doesn’t know what his new teammates, like Freiermuth, can do.

It isn’t surprising to hear that Roethlisberger tested players in practice. Even in his final NFL seasons, his play style had an element of backyard football to it. When plays broke down, Roethlisberger would try to create something out of nothing. Because of that, he needed to know how his receivers would react to passes not being perfect.

Rodgers is similar to Roethlisberger in that respect. While he’s near the end of his career, Rodgers is still a playmaker, and he can make almost any throw. He needs to know what he can get away with when throwing to certain teammates.

Therefore, if Rodgers throws an interception during practice, it’s not the end of the world. If he turns the ball over in actual games, that’s a different story. However, in practice, he’s building chemistry with his receivers. That worked out for Roethlisberger and Freiermuth, who made a solid duo during their lone season together. Perhaps that will earn Freiermuth similar trust from Rodgers.