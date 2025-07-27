Pat Freiermuth: ‘Awesome To Be On The Receiving End’ Of Aaron Rodgers’ Passes

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth sort of spearheaded the Aaron Rodgers recruitment process, because he envisioned the possibilities with his signing. For months, he messaged with Rodgers, as the quarterback later confirmed. Now he’s catching touchdown passes from him during training camp, off to a good start in their on-field chemistry.

Freiermuth caught one “touchdown” from Rodgers yesterday during the Seven Shots drill. Asked if that was the sort of connection he envisioned with Rodgers, he said, “Absolutely”, via the Steelers’ website. “The ball releases out of his hand so quick, and it’s awesome to be on the receiving end of it. It gets to you quick, and you can get the ball, and you can make a move. He’s very decisive on where he’s going, so it’s been great”.

Like the rest of the organization, Freiermuth had to be patient before Rodgers finally signed. And he didn’t sign in time to participate in team drills during minicamp. Outside of a brief interlude in Malibu, this is the first work the team is getting in with the quarterback.

But Aaron Rodgers has put in the work to get to know his teammates, as Pat Freiermuth revealed. “He was one of us, one of the guys”, he said “Ever since we got to camp, he’s been so good to everyone. Pulling guys aside, telling us what he sees and what he wants and what he wants to do in each concept. He’s been great for everyone, and it’s been great playing for him”.

Last season, the tight end caught seven touchdown passes but only saw 78 targets. Although they have a deep tight end room, I’m sure Freiermuth is hopeful to see a bigger share from Rodgers. For his part, Rodgers offered some praise of Freiermuth last month, along with the whole tight end room.

Since the Steelers drafted Freiermuth in 2021, he has seen a carousel of starting quarterbacks. As a rookie, he experienced Ben Roethlisberger’s final season. For the following two years, he survived the revolving door of Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Last season, they juggled Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. For at least one season, though, Freiermuth knows what they have in Rodgers for 2025.

After the Steelers signed Rodgers, Freiermuth admitted it’s been tough adjusting to so many different quarterbacks. It’s entirely understandable, of course, as such relationships are important. Since he entered the league, he has hardly had the opportunity to sustain a relationship from one season to the next.

That may or may not be the case with Aaron Rodgers, but for now, Pat Freiermuth is just grateful for the opportunity. Rodgers is unquestionably one of the greats in the history of the game. He may not be at his greatest, but he can certainly still throw a pretty ball. Freiermuth found that out firsthand, even as they work out the kinks in their budding connection.